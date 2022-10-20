SALUDA — Early on in the fourth set, the Bulldogs were in control.
With a combination of kills from Silver Bluff’s Aaliyah Lawrence and blocks at the net, the visitors just needed four points to eliminate Saluda Thursday night.
Not on Jessica Means’ watch.
The senior led the Tigers on a 22-1 run between the last two sets to keep Saluda’s season alive in a 3-2 win over Silver Bluff at home.
The Tigers won with set scores of 22-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21 and 15-1.
“(We showed) some determination, some grit, I know that they really wanted it,” Saluda coach Meredith Wertz said. “I think they knew they could win, and they finally dug deep and played like they know how to.”
Means was key in the Tigers’ comeback win, especially in the fifth set. She dominated at the net earning seven kills in the last set, including the game-winning kill to send Saluda to the second round of playoffs.
Like the rest of her team, Means got off to a slow start. With a number of starters out, a lack of communication and chemistry hurt the Tigers, but once Means and her team got rolling, it was hard to stop them.
“It was just my blocks and adjusting everything that I wasn’t doing in the rest of the sets,” Means said. “We had more communication.”
The commanding 22-1 run was also brought on in part by Caroline Warren behind the backline. Down by one, the senior hit four-straight aces to set up junior Kaylen Nick’s set-winning kill to take the fourth.
“She’s another one of those when she gets started, she pretty much rolls, but sometimes it takes a little while to get started,” Wertz said. “Those four aces really got up and it was a great way to start that fifth game coming off of that, too.”
Apart from the last moments of the match, the Tigers had trouble establishing control at the net. The Bulldogs put up a few key blocks that forced longer rallies and played a role in Silver Bluff taking two sets that went down to the wire.
However, senior Jana Pou stepped up to the occasion in the second set both at the net and behind the baseline with a number of kills, blocks and aces.
Ending the match on quite a run, the Tigers will hope to keep that momentum rolling as they head into the second round, a place Saluda hasn’t reached in awhile.
“It’s really awesome,” Wertz said. “I played at Saluda, and I made it to playoffs and never made it past the first round. Like I said, it’s been many years since we have. So it feels really, really, really great to be back here and to just be able to coach these girls and be a part of them making it past the first round.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
