Before Brice Miller’s junior year, his pitching wasn’t where he wanted it to be.
Then, he switched his arm slot, and it made a big difference for the Saluda baseball standout.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 6:01 am
The results have paid off the last two seasons, especially last Friday.
Miller signed his letter of intent to play baseball at USC Salkehatchie, a junior college in Allendale.
“Just going, playing in college, playing against really good competition. It’s pretty good competition, really good hitters, really good pitchers,” Miller said.
The senior says he went to a camp over the summer where he caught the attention of the Indians. And rightfully so, as he’s been phenomenal on the mound this season.
Miller sports a 1.78 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 23 and 2/3 innings pitched.
“Not a whole lot to do in Allendale, South Carolina, so he really wants to go play college baseball and I’m happy he’s getting the chance to go do it,” Saluda coach Travis Mills said.
Miller chose Salkehatchie because of the coaching staff, one that will get on him and keep him in line. And his coaching staff at Saluda is a big reason why he had this opportunity.
Friday was a long time coming for Miller and Mills after they had a conversation early last season regarding his pitching. And that conversation has worked wonders for Miller.
“We came up with a plan and said ‘Hey, we’re going to drop you down,’ and it was actually coach (Brandon) Ahrens who’s now the pitching coach at Strom Thurmond, it was his idea,” Mills said.
“Brice has kinda just took it and ran with it and fully adapted to it. I think it’s why he’s got a chance to go play college baseball.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
