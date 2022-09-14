SALUDA — To start the first two sets, the Saluda varsity volleyball team jumped ahead several points, forcing Abbeville to take a timeout. After the timeout, the Panthers would normally roar back, winning the first two sets in close fashion.
After both sets, the message from Tigers coach Meredith Wertz was the same: stay out of your own head.
The simple message worked, as the Tigers completed the three-set comeback, defeating Abbeville in their first region matchup of the season.
"It's awesome to start (1-0), especially because I know this region is going to be a little tougher," Wertz said. "I'm very excited to start off with a win. it just leads to more success and gets them started up. We already have one foot in the door, it just keeps them going."
Just as it did in the first two sets, Saluda rattled off a couple of points before Abbeville had time to recover to start the third, scoring seven of the first nine points, three of which were scored by a Jana Pou ace. Abbeville's only points were scored by two serving errors by the Tigers.
Then, something clicked.
Abbeville went on its own scoring run, tightening up the set at 9-7. With the score tight, Wertz's preset message was brought up again.
"They'd get up and get excited, then they'd get a little anxious," Wertz said. "Especially, those last couple of games. I was just trying to get them to stay out of their heads long enough to play."
Saluda pulled away midway through the set, going up 18-13, and the Tigers withheld the comeback to win the set 25-21.
Abbeville nearly pulled out the fourth set, coming back from a 14-6 deficit at one point in the match, but Saluda regained the lead late, going ahead 23-22 and winning the set 25-23.
Heading into the fifth set, Wertz's message changed a little bit. While it was still important for the Tigers to stay out of their own way, the new emphasis was on communication.
"I just told them that they needed to keep their energy up, and make sure that they kept talking," Wertz said. "They had been playing pretty good, but they just have a habit of getting quiet and getting nervous. I just told them to keep the energy up and keep talking. I knew everything would work out. I knew they could do it."
After staying deadlocked after the first 10 points of the set, Saluda took an 8-5 lead midway through the fifth, claiming the tight victory at 15-12.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.