Randall Leopard had been planning to buy a new grill soon.
Leopard needs not buy one anymore, however, after winning the Index-Journal’s football pick ‘em contest. Not only did Leopard win the Index-Journal competition, and a free gas grill along with it, he also won the national pick ‘em contest and a $2,000 vacation.
“Wow, you know, there’s 50 states in the United States and I won it all,” Leopard said of his reaction to winning the big prize. Leopard said he won the national contest by three picks.
Leopard, a South Carolina Gamecocks fan, backed the Gamecocks twice this season, against Auburn and LSU, and lost both picks. He didn’t always pick in favor of his favorite team, which was a winning strategy considering the Gamecocks finished 2-8 overall.
Leopard kept a close eye on ESPN projections and picks from other outlets to make his picks each week. He was careful not to pick too boldly, backing Clemson and Alabama all season.
“I was looking at ESPN, what their picks were and all that and I kind of went that way,” Leopard said. “I didn’t really do that great to begin with, then as the year went on I saw I was gaining and I just kept doing what I was doing.”
The organizers of the national contest offered Leopard the $2,000 vacation or a $2,500 check, and Leopard opted to take the check instead of the vacation. He said he has not made plans to spend all his winnings yet.