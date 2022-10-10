Saluda inducted four former Tigers into its Hall of Fame and one into its Ring of Honor during halftime of Saluda’s game against Strom Thurmond. From left are Evelyn Powell, Trevor DeLoach, Byron Hilley, Phillis Morris Newman and George Padgett.
SALUDA — Once an athlete’s high school career is finished, most of the time that is the last time they will hear their name called in front of their hometown crowd. That wasn’t the case for three former Tiger athletes, a former band director and a standout in Saluda schools on Friday, as Saluda inducted four into its Hall of Fame and one into its Ring of Honor on Friday.
Evelyn Powell was inducted into Saluda’s Ring of Honor after spending 32 years in the Saluda School District. Her various roles included substitute teacher, special education assistant in school suspension/facilitator/secretary, building manager for Saluda Middle School and High School, bus driver for special education students, bus driver for Saluda athletic department and Saluda cheer coach, among other roles from 1984-2016.
Former Saluda band director Byron Hilley was part of the Tigers’ band from 1985-98, serving as the band director from 1994-98. In 10 years with the band, Saluda was the Class AA Upper State marching champions eight times, winning five state championships in that span. Four of the five were won from 1990-94.
Phillis Morris Newman graduated from Saluda in 1981 after lettering in volleyball, basketball and softball. She excelled on the softball field, hitting .571. She also holds the school record with eight stolen bases in one game.
Trevor DeLoach (class of 2007) was the most recent graduate of Saluda, where he excelled on the basketball court. He is the all-time leading scorer in Tiger history with 2,182 points.
He was the 2007 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, Class 2A Player of the Year, three time all-state selection, two time All-Conference Player of the Year and All Lakelands Player of the Year.
George Padgett graduated from Saluda in 1957, lettering in both baseball and football.
He dominated on the gridiron, playing both defensive and offensive tackle in his Tiger career. He played for two state championships, earning a scholarship to Wofford, where he was recognized as an outstanding guard and tackle. He nearly played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 1960.
Padgett said he is “grateful to have been chosen to participate in a great sport and to have formed lifelong friendships with teammates and coaches.”
