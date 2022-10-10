IMG_0522.JPG
Saluda inducted four former Tigers into its Hall of Fame and one into its Ring of Honor during halftime of Saluda’s game against Strom Thurmond. From left are Evelyn Powell, Trevor DeLoach, Byron Hilley, Phillis Morris Newman and George Padgett.

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

SALUDA — Once an athlete’s high school career is finished, most of the time that is the last time they will hear their name called in front of their hometown crowd. That wasn’t the case for three former Tiger athletes, a former band director and a standout in Saluda schools on Friday, as Saluda inducted four into its Hall of Fame and one into its Ring of Honor on Friday.

Evelyn Powell was inducted into Saluda’s Ring of Honor after spending 32 years in the Saluda School District. Her various roles included substitute teacher, special education assistant in school suspension/facilitator/secretary, building manager for Saluda Middle School and High School, bus driver for special education students, bus driver for Saluda athletic department and Saluda cheer coach, among other roles from 1984-2016.

