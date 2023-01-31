SALUDA — Tuesday night wasn’t exactly on brand for Saluda girls basketball.
There were a few unforced turnovers here and there for the Tigers and some missed open shots in the team’s 55-35 win over Newberry.
SALUDA — Tuesday night wasn’t exactly on brand for Saluda girls basketball.
There were a few unforced turnovers here and there for the Tigers and some missed open shots in the team’s 55-35 win over Newberry.
But as the old saying goes “A win is a win is a win.”
“We were able to kinda rally together and get the job done even though I didn’t feel like it was very pretty,” Saluda coach Jeanette Wilder said. “Newberry’s just a very athletic team, fast, physical, it’s just a tough opponent. It’s hard to practice with each other and prepare for that style of play.”
Most of those issues happened in the first half, causing Newberry to hang around at times when it seemed Saluda might pull away. That seemed to be the story of the night as Newberry hit a bucket to bring its deficit back to single digits late in the second quarter.
But after a timeout, the Tigers went on a seven-point run to end the first half, which included five points from Jessica Means. The senior ended her night with a team-high 19 points.
“I felt like we finished on a very positive note going into the half and that’s huge for us,” Wilder said. “Had we not done that, that might’ve changed the tone of the game coming out in the third quarter.”
With the win, the Tigers continue to be in control of their own destiny in Region II with an undefeated mark in region play. However, Wilder hopes her team can get back to the fundamentals in her team’s last regular season games against Ninety Six and Mid-Carolina.
“We did enough good things to seal the win and I’m happy for that,” Wilder said. “I thought the fundamentals is where we were lacking tonight, the types of passes we were making, passing off our feet and long passes, little stuff that we just gotta continue to get better at to finish out the season.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.