NINETY SIX — With time waning in a tight game, Tamia Daniels hit a crucial 2-pointer late in the fourth quarter to bring Saluda within one.
It’s small, but in a defensive fest between the Tigers and Rebels of Mid-Carolina, it felt like a load of points.
But following that bucket, the Rebels scored just that — a load of points.
Mid-Carolina remained in tune defensively and made key shots on an 8-0 run to take down the Saluda girls basketball team 40-31 Friday night. By dropping the first-place tiebreaker for Region 2-AA, the Tigers will serve as the region’s No. 2 seed in next week’s playoffs.
“Obviously, everybody wants to win, but it’s disappointing,” Saluda coach Jeanette Wilder said. “That was our goal for the end of the year was to be region champions.”
The last three games have not been kind to the Tigers with losses to Ninety Six Tuesday and Mid-Carolina Thursday forcing the tiebreaker. With captains Jessica Means and Kaylen Nick battling injuries, Saluda has not been the same team that dominated early on in its region slate.
That seemed to show for the majority of the night, due in part to a Mid-Carolina defense that guarded the paint well. When the Tigers were passing around the arc, the Rebels were spread out, but when a Saluda player drove inside, Mid-Carolina bunched in towards the basket.
“(Mid-Carolina) just tried to force us to make outside shots and that’s obviously not one of our strong skills,” Wilder said. “I didn’t feel like our offense moved the ball as well. We kinda slowed down at the end. We didn’t play with the urgency that I felt like we needed to get the ball to the basket.”
As a result, shots didn’t fall very often for the Tigers, but on the other side of the court, they didn’t fall much for the Rebels either in the first half.
Saluda was stingy on defense, frequently disrupting the Mid-Carolina offense and forcing turnover after turnover. The Tigers didn’t score a ton off of those turnovers, but throughout a majority of the first 16 minutes, Saluda held on to a lead.
The Rebels cleaned up their mistakes in the second half, but the game continued to go back and forth until the last few minutes.
Foul trouble also harmed the Tigers late with starters Jana Pou, Jabria Brunson and Bre Hill all on their fourth fouls by the end of the game. Daniels also fouled out late in the game.
“I don’t know if (we were) just a little defeated once (Mid-Carolina) kinda got that lead, I’m not really sure,” Wilder said of the final minutes. “It’s hard to tell, you’re a coach, but it’s hard to tell the psychology part of it.”
Means led the Tigers in points with 14 with Pou and Daniels following behind with six each.
The nailbiter closes out the regular season for Saluda, which will face the No. 3 seed from Region 3-AA at home Wednesday.
