MCCORMICK — Less than 24 hours before it tipped off against McCormick, the Saluda girls basketball team dominated in its Tuesday matchup against Batesburg-Leesville. In the win, senior Jessica Means was otherworldly, dropping 38 points in the 24-point win.
But that was 24 hours ago. Wednesday was a little tougher for the Tigers, as they came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat the Chiefs 44-32.
"A win is a win, that's what I tell the girls," Saluda coach Jeanette Wilder said. "It was ugly, really, really ugly, but we fought through it. It wasn't a lack of effort, but we have to get better at the fundamental stuff. To pull the win out is huge for our team. We have a three-game week, so it's day two. We're still grinding. It's not going to be perfect every night."
Entering the fourth quarter, Saluda led by four. Its offense had struggled in the half court, failing to score inside like it did the day before due to just missing shots and the inside presence of Astacia Adams, who was a constant force in the middle of the floor for the Chiefs.
"You have to adjust for her," Wilder said of Adams. "She can turn and score, and that's huge for them. You have to have two people. You can't play behind her, because she's going to catch it and you're going to foul her. We teach our kids to play in front. We haven't had enough time to practice backside help. ... We had to make adjustments."
The Chiefs, who had trailed the entire game, took the lead with 7:12 left to go in the game thanks to Shania Green knocking down a pair of free throws.
Then the Tigers got rolling. Immediately after surrendering the lead, Means drilled a 3 to give the Tigers the lead again. That 3 turned into a 12-2 run to end the game.
"McCormick didn't quit. They hit some big buckets to take that lead," Wilder said. "I try not to stress about it I sat Jess (Means) down and Kaylen (Nick) was down. The fourth quarter, I just said 'Our bread and butter is soft man.' I told them that they would have to toughen up a little bit."
"Our offense was not clicking at all tonight. We couldn't make the easy buckets. We missed a ton of shots. I told them that we're going to have to generate some offense, and that's when we went to the full-court man-to-man. They put the work in on defense and forced them to make some bad passes. We were able to pull away a little bit."
The difference down the stretch was the charity stripe. In the fourth quarter, the teams combined for 21 free-throw attempts. McCormick went 0-for-12 from the line, while Saluda hit four of its nine attempts.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.