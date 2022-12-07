MCCORMICK — Less than 24 hours before it tipped off against McCormick, the Saluda girls basketball team dominated in its Tuesday matchup against Batesburg-Leesville. In the win, senior Jessica Means was otherworldly, dropping 38 points in the 24-point win.

But that was 24 hours ago. Wednesday was a little tougher for the Tigers, as they came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat the Chiefs 44-32.

