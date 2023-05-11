SALUDA
In the eyes of many Saluda fans, the Tigers were one half away from reaching the 2A State Championship game, but a disastrous second half ended Saluda’s football season at Hite Stadium in late November.
The Tigers were ranked in the top five for most of the 2022 season. They had it all — a senior-laden team that had several college players on the roster and young talented players that could fly around and make plays on both sides of the ball.
That senior class, which made up roughly half of the 2022 team, left a lot of open positions and production that need to be filled and replaced. That process started on Monday when Saluda started its first week of spring practice.
“You don’t replace a Tyleke Mathis. You don’t replace our defensive line. You don’t replace our offensive line. You can’t physically do that,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “What you can do is get better at other positions that are experienced and get them to a higher level. With the numbers that we have, depth is going to help us.
“Last year, we played an offensive line and a defensive line almost every snap of every game when it got cooler. This year, it may be where we can utilize our depth a little bit more, even though it’s inexperienced. Each year is a new deal and a project. We’re very light on seniors, but we have a lot of sophomores and juniors.”
While there will be new players stepping into roles, Saluda does bring back a lot of experience.
That starts with rising senior Kenmane Brunson, who has played linebacker the past two years. He will resume that role along with playing running back alongside Brayden Williams who started most of the year at that position. Quarterback Drew Arrant played roughly half of the 2022 season, starting the latter half of games.
On the defensive line is JT Lott, who has started his two years at Saluda. Jaylen Nick also has started for two years in the secondary.
That depth is going to be a big part of the recipe for success for Saluda. On Tuesday, more than 80 players, including rising ninth graders, were going through drills.
“Attendance is great. We had around 70 guys stretching (Tuesday) and that’s not counting our 12 track guys. I don’t think we’ve ever had that many kids at one time stretching since I’ve been here,” Young said. “That’s encouraging. We know not all of them will make it, but it’s good to get them started, and that’s what we’re emphasizing is competition and fun in the spring, so they get addicted to it.
“Once they get addicted to it, then they’ll stick around. We have to do a good job of that this spring.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
