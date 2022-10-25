Heading into the final week of the regular season, Abbeville and Saluda remained the only ranked Lakelands teams. Both teams won Friday night, but there was a little movement in the South Carolina Prep High School Football poll overall in 2A.
Abbeville stayed the No. 3 team in 2A after it continued to dominate its region, blowing out Blacksburg by 56 points.
As they have throughout the course of their five-game winning streak, Abbeville used a variety of running backs in the win, as four different backs finished with more than 50 yards in the win.
With the win, Abbeville clinched the region championship for the seventh consecutive year.
Abbeville is scheduled to finish its regular season at Ninety Six on Friday.
After losing its previous two games, Saluda rebounded in a resounding way, blowing out Fox Creek 42-0. Despite the win, the Tigers fell on spot from No. 8 to No. 9.
There were two big changes in the blowout region win for the Tigers. The first was moving starting quarterback Jonah McCary to wide receiver for sophomore Drew Arant. Arant tossed two touchdowns and 111 yards in the win, while McCary led the Tigers with 61 yards and the two receiving touchdowns.
The other change was the amount of penalties in the game, as Saluda committed just two penalties all game. In the past two weeks, flags cost Saluda back-to-back games, as five touchdowns were called back.
The Tigers travel to Batesburg-Leesville for their final region game of the season.