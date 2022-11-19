Noah Kastner.jpg
Noah Kastner

The Lakelands has a lot of pride in its football teams, and for good reason. After a tough 2022 season that had a lot of storms early in the year and some in the middle that pushed games to various points in the week, the Lakelands had another successful season.

Eight of the 10 teams reached the playoffs. Three teams, Abbeville, Saluda and Greenwood, reached the second round, while Abbeville and Saluda reached the third round.

