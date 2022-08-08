SALUDA — In 2021, the Saluda 12U softball team made history, winning the first state championship in Saluda recreation history.
The team finished third in the Dixie Youth World Series that year, but that wasn’t good enough Saluda.
“Nothing burned in these girls hearts like losing that world series,” Saluda 12U softball coach Jeffrey Jordan said. “That’s what we thought about for the next year. They worked really hard. A lot of blood, sweat and tears, and they came back and did exactly what they needed to do.”
Saluda stormed through 2022, winning the state and district championships to reach Ball, Louisiana for a chance at redemption. After winning its first game against Louisiana, the team had a hiccup, losing to North Carolina which sent it to the loser’s bracket.
With its back against elimination, Saluda blew past Florida and narrowly defeated team Ward, who was the host team, and Virginia to set up a rematch against North Carolina. This time, Saluda avenged its loss, defeating North Carolina 4-2 in the 12U Dixie Ponytails X-play World Series.
“It’s special,” Jordan said of winning the first state championships and world series in Saluda history. “They hired Stewart Young as football coach and he changed the culture. He changed the culture of Saluda sports. 2019, they win a state championship. That was the pebble in the water. We won the girls basketball state championship in 2021, and it just continues radiates.
“That ripple effect has fallen into my girl. When coach (Jeanette) Wilder has a camp or something, I let my girls go be part of it because I want them to be part of that culture. It carries over. The way we carry ourselves, I hope radiates to other teams.”
On Saturday, the town of Saluda had its chance to celebrate Thursday’s championship. Nearly half a mile of Main Street was shut down on Saturday as more than 100 people lined the stretch leading up to the Saluda County Courthouse to celebrate the team and receive their autographs.
“There’s no place I’d rather be than Saluda county,” Jeffery Jordan said. “We have some great people. Saluda, we don’t have the same thrills as other places, but we have people that will come out and support you. We had eight days from when we won state till we had to go to the world series. This town came out and contributed. They gave enough money that none of our girls had to pay out of their own pocket to go.”
“It’s an experience not many people will ever get to have,” Nyla Jordan added. “Just to know that everyone in Saluda supports you like that. We’re a small community, but the love is bigger than anything.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
