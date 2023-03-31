SALUDA — During the last 20 minutes of Friday’s boys soccer game, Saluda was threatening.
The Tigers found many scoring opportunities, getting free kicks just outside the box and a few corner kicks to keep Newberry on its toes.
Unfortunately for Saluda, the ball just couldn’t find the back of the net.
Shots, passes and other kicks sometimes seemed a hair off the mark for the Tigers, who unable to knot things up in a 1-0 loss to Newberry.
“It kinda felt like we made some adjustments in the second half. We had some opportunities. In the game of soccer, sometimes it just doesn’t go to the back of the net, and as you saw it didn’t,” Saluda coach Dave Clark said.
The last 20 minutes and the first 20 minutes of the second half were day and night for the Tigers. In the last moments of the second half, Saluda found decent looks at the goal, drawing free kicks, namely from Sam Espinoza.
The senior captain used some of those chances to zip the ball towards the goal, but his shots were quickly snagged by Newberry’s goalkeeper. The same rang true for other Tigers Friday, as the opposing keeper made numerous saves and the Bulldogs broke off a few chances late.
“Soccer’s a tricky thing, it’s timing,” Clark said. “I felt they (Newberry) were a little quicker to the ball, give them credit. I thought they did a good job on defense, getting back. They’re a physical, aggressive team, that’s their style of play and they’re very successful playing that way.”
As for the first few moments of the second half, and much of the game besides some looks in the first half, getting those opportunities wasn’t so easy.
After the Bulldogs took the lead in the seventh minute, Saluda could move the ball and cross midfield but had difficulty penetrating Newberry’s box.
The Bulldogs were aggressive all night on defense, making prompt tackles, creating quick turnovers and rarely giving the Tigers open looks for much of the night.
“We play a 4-5-1 and we really just didn’t get anything with that striker up top and went with more of a 4-4-2 up top and it gave us some chances and the opportunities that we did not have in the second half,” Clark said of his team’s adjustments.
With the loss, Saluda drops to 3-1 in region and splits its season series with Newberry after defeating the Bulldogs on Tuesday. The Tigers face a tall order next week starting with Dixie on Monday and Dutch Fork on Wednesday.
“We’ll have to heal our wounds as quickly as possible and get back,” Clark said. “It’s non-region and the goal is to get these guys ready for playoffs, so the tougher the opponents that you have from non-region, I think that benefits you towards the end.”
