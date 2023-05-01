SALDUA — “This is why we run the gassers. This is why we run. For this moment. We’ve been here before. This isn’t our first rodeo. Confidence. Confidence. Confidence.”
That is what Saluda boys soccer coach Dave Clark told his team before the start of the first of two 10-minute overtime periods on Monday.
The Tigers had responded every goal Fox Creek scored in the second half, but in the second overtime, it was all Tigers, as they hit twine three times to down Fox Creek 6-3 in the first round of the South Carolina High School League 2A playoffs.
"They (Fox Creek) played an excellent match. They came over here with the will to win, but as I told the kids, 'we have some dog in us,'" Clark said. "We would just not go down. You could sense that in the second overtime. I trained these guys really hard. We do gassers. We work really hard, and it paid off.
"This is playoff time, and this is what high school sports are all about. It was just an epic match."
Just one minute into the second overtime period, Bryan Sanchez gave Saluda its first lead of the night, scoring from just inside the box.
Then Andrew Cooper added some insurance, scoring two goals three minutes apart to send the Tigers into the second round of the playoffs.
Fox Creek scored the game's first goal in the 38th minute of the second half. Instead of that bringing the Tigers down, it lit a spark.
"We had a tough non-region schedule, so we played some really quality teams," Clark said. "I think back to the Gilbert match, where it went back-and-forth and went into overtime. We've been here. We've been in this situation."
For the next eight minutes, Saluda was going on runs, hitting teammates on passes and holding onto the ball, all of which it struggled to do in the first half. Then Sam Espinoza hit his first goal of the night, drilling a long shot past the diving Predator keeper.
"That shot that Sammy made on that back corner was just phenomenal," Clark said.
Again Fox Creek scored, this time with just under 20 minutes to play. Espinoza answered again, but this time, it took less time.
The senior scored his second goal of the night less than 30 seconds after Fox Creek's, finding the back of the net off a rebounded shot.
But Fox Creek had one more goal in it, this time with 10:52 to play.
This time, it was Cooper.
The senior, who had struggled for most of the night, found himself past the Fox Creek defender that had been holding him in check all night. He quickly sent a shot skidding across the grass past the Predator keeper.
With the win, Saluda will travel to Newberry for a rematch of the Region 2-AA championship on Wednesday.
"I'm so proud to be the coach of this team," Clark said. "We've got some really good kids. Their composure, their will to win, their heart. It's just fun being their coach."
