It’s a lesson that became all to apparent to Saluda boys basketball coach Jimmy Kinard since he returned to Saluda last school year — any playoff run goes through Abbeville.
In Kinard’s first year back, his team gelled throughout the season and endured a COVID break to reach the second round of the playoffs. But just as the football team did that year, the Tigers traveled to Abbeville and lost in the second round of the playoffs.
Now this year, the playoff run must go through Abbeville before the end of the regular season, since the Panthers and Tigers are in the same region.
“It’s a tough league,” Kinard said. “Everything goes through Abbeville. They were the preseason No. 1 in our region and they ended our season last year. I told the guys, ‘If you want to have any success in the Upper State, it all starts with Abbeville.’ We have a lot of respect for them and their long term success. Ninety Six is vastly improved as well, so there’s no easy ones on the schedule.”
Last season, the Tigers were deep with playoff experience, as three of the starting five players were seniors and all five of the starters were upper classmen. Coming off the bench were a couple of talented juniors that provided a dominant presence inside the paint.
But between graduation and the fact that most of the Tigers players, and Kinard, were working with the football team until the end of November, the Tigers are getting a late start on building for the 2022-23 season.
“We lost a lot of leadership to graduation last year,” Kinard said. “I have four guys that played varsity basketball on my roster last year. That combined with the successful football season and going deep into the playoffs, many of my guys are football guys, so we’re playing catchup. We might have some growing pains early in the season, but I think after the first of the year, we should be competitive in our region play.”
Saluda returns four players from last year’s team, two of which are Zion Wright and Tyleke Mathis who started all year for Kinard. They were the Tigers leading scorers from a year ago and could provide instant offense whenever called upon.
“We finished 15-7 last year. The four guys that are returning played a lot of minutes,” Kinard said. “Zion Wright and Tyleke Mathis were All-Region performers. Amareyian Mathis and Masium Watson started periodically throughout the course of the year. Though its only four returning players, those four have played a lot of varsity minutes and have a lot of varsity experience.”
With the delayed start, Kinard is planning to attack from inside out to start the season, focusing on scoring easy shots while the players get back into shooting form from behind the arc. He also said he plans to play more players, increasing his rotation from eight to about 10 or more players early in the season.
The Tigers play three games this week, including an All-Lakelands matchup against McCormick on Wednesday. Both teams will be without a key player as Tyleke Mathis and A’Chean Durant will be in Myrtle Beach playing in the North-South game.
