SALUDA — With less than five seconds to go in overtime, Abbeville had a chance to tie the game. Panthers' forward Kendell Barr took the ball from the official and found JD Baylor in the open. The sophomore took a good shot in the corner but missed, falling into the arms of Saluda's Zion Wright. 

The Tiger senior launched the ball down the floor as the buzzer went off, sealing a 47-44 win for the Saluda boys basketball team.

