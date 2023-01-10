SALUDA — With less than five seconds to go in overtime, Abbeville had a chance to tie the game. Panthers' forward Kendell Barr took the ball from the official and found JD Baylor in the open. The sophomore took a good shot in the corner but missed, falling into the arms of Saluda's Zion Wright.
The Tiger senior launched the ball down the floor as the buzzer went off, sealing a 47-44 win for the Saluda boys basketball team.
"They ended our season in the second round of the playoffs last year. They still have a very, very good team," Saluda coach Jimmy Kinard. "For this to be the opening night of region play, knowing that we have to go there, it was huge that we could get them here."
In Kinard's first season back at Saluda, the Tigers' traveled to Abbeville for its second-round playoff matchup, which Abbeville won quite easily. In that game, the Panthers stifled Wright for most of the game, holding him to 15 points, most of which came when the game was decided.
On Tuesday, Wright was the difference maker, especially late. With less than a minute to play in regulation, Wright turned his game up. He started the minute heroics with a big block to keep the game tied at 37. After Saluda didn't hit a shot and Abbeville got a long rebound, Wright was once again there to make a play, this time poking the ball away from a Panther who was trying to get on a break.
After the ball was kicked around the perimeter, it found Wright, who floated a shot off the glass to put Saluda up two with less than 30 seconds to play.
Once the overtime period began, Wright was still a force. Trailing by one with roughly 2:30 left in the game, Wright went through the middle of the Panthers' defense, sinking an acrobatic layup through contact to put Saluda up one with a foul shot to potentially increase the lead to two.
Wright missed the attempt, but fought for the rebound enough, giving KJ Miller an opportunity to dive to the floor to get possession for a timeout. Wright ultimately iced the game final points with a fast-break layup with less than 18 seconds left in the game.
Wright ended the game with 25 points.
"For us to have much success, he has to play well. It's not a secret," Kinard said of the senior's performance. "He made some big plays for us, got some big rebounds (and) got some big buckets."
Alongside Wright was Amareyin Mathis, who finished with 12 points. Mathis was the difference maker early in the game, as the senior accounted for eight of the 10 Saluda first-quarter points. He was the driving factor in the Tigers ending and coming back from an early Abbeville 8-0 run to start the game.
"It was the matter of him getting offensive rebounds and sticking them back," Kinard said. "Thank goodness he did that, because it let us hang around until we could get our feet up underneath ourselves."
Along with the Tigers' bigs making an impact inside, Abbeville struggled from behind the arc on Tuesday, making just one 3 on the night. Senior Javario Tinch led the Panthers with 17 points in the loss.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.