SALUDA — Before Tuesday's final home regular season game, Saluda coach Jimmy Kinard talked to his team about how important this game was. The Tigers are in the driver's seat for a region championship, which would bring at least one home playoff game next week.
A win would assure the team that they would get at least one home game, while a loss could spell disaster for the No. 9 Tigers.
His team responded early, as Saluda tripled Ninety Six's first-quarter offensive output and cruised to a 60-30 win.
"Winning tonight assures our guys of a first-round home playoff game. The worst we'll finish in is second (in region play)," Kinard said. "I told our guys going into the game 'If you win this game, you're guaranteed another game here. If we don't win this game, I can't guarantee anything. This could be the last time you seniors play in this gym.' I think that carried some weight with the guys.
"Ninety Six has had a hard year, but those guys have played hard all year long. They competed all year long in all the games that I've seen of them, and they came in here early and didn't roll over. We had a good start, but we were still a little bit sloppy."
Offensively, the tandem of Masium Watson and JT Lott carried the load for the Tigers.
Watson was drilling shots from the perimeter and got inside the paint to score nine of his 17 points in the first quarter. Overall, the senior drilled a game-high three 3-pointers, something Saluda has struggled with this season.
"He's probably been our most consistent perimeter shooter," Kinard said. "I encourage him to take that shot, but with all of our guys, I encourage them to take the ball to the basket because we're much more effective when we get to the rim. I was pleased with his shooting tonight.
While Watson was hitting jumpers, Lott battled inside, grabbing board after board all night. Those rebounds set up scoring opportunities for the sophomore, who finished with 14 points on the night.
"I thought our guys shared the ball tonight," Kinard said. "They got it to open people, they weren't selfish with the basketball, and we got some and-one opportunities."
That 12-point first-quarter lead only continued to grow as the game went on, reaching 19 by halftime. The closest quarter of the game was the fourth, when Saluda played its bench virtually the entire quarter.
