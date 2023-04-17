SALUDA — It had been 12 days since the Tigers were on the pitch, so there was some rust to shake off even after captain Andrew Cooper drilled his first goal of the night.
But the Saluda boys soccer team quickly adjusted, scoring three goals in the final 18 minutes of the first half to lead to a 12-0 win against Ninety Six.
"With the field not being very large, we have to play width. Once we started playing outside, it created space in the middle, which we took advantage of," Saluda coach Dave Clark said. "I thought the passing was really good. You could see in the second half that it started to come together.
"It wasn't the goals, the goals will come, but it was how do you start from that. I thought that they did a good job of switching the point of attack."
Cooper started off the scoring frenzy with a laser off the left side of the goal in the 34th minute. For the next 16 minutes, Saluda controlled the tempo and possession, continuously attacking the Wildcats' back line.
The only problem was most of their shots were high, soaring through the football uprights than touching twine.
"I thought the first 5-10 minutes, we played very direct, one sided," Clark said. "Once we started swinging the ball around, it helped a lot."
That changed when Cooper scored his second goal in the 18th minute. Less than 60 seconds later, he had a first-half hat trick.
"Andrew has been with me ever since I've been here. He's got tremendous speed. His shot, if he hits it right, it's hard for any keeper to start," Clark said. "John (Pinto), our striker up top, I thought he did a really good job of laying the ball off to Andrew there early."
In the second half, the Tigers continued to pounce, leading off with a goal by Will Lopez in the 38th minute.
Lopez had four goals in the second half lead the team.
Pinto scored two goals, while Espinoza, Oliver Rodriquez scored one a piece.
