Saluda captain Andrew Cooper sends a shot past the Ninety Six keeper for his third goal of the game. 

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

SALUDA — It had been 12 days since the Tigers were on the pitch, so there was some rust to shake off even after captain Andrew Cooper drilled his first goal of the night.

But the Saluda boys soccer team quickly adjusted, scoring three goals in the final 18 minutes of the first half to lead to a 12-0 win against Ninety Six.

