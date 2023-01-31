SALUDA — In a time when his team needed him most, Amareyin Mathis came out of nowhere.
Yes, the Tigers had the lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Saluda boys basketball team couldn’t find decent separation from Newberry Tuesday night.
SALUDA — In a time when his team needed him most, Amareyin Mathis came out of nowhere.
Yes, the Tigers had the lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Saluda boys basketball team couldn’t find decent separation from Newberry Tuesday night.
Leave it to Mathis to do the trick.
The senior posted 13 of his total 15 points in the fourth en route to a crucial 62-53 region win for the Tigers.
“In the first half, he had not scored and I told him at halftime ‘Buddy, you’re gonna get some stick-backs and make some big buckets here in the second half to help us win,’” Saluda coach Jimmy Kinard said.
“I’m not a prophet, but daggum, he did some good things in that fourth quarter.”
Mathis found ways to score in the paint time and time again — and so did quite a few of his teammates. JT Lott and Masium Watson found open shots near the basket, and when they weren’t quite open, they used their size to make those shots happen.
And it worked with Lott putting up a team-high 18 points and Watson scoring 13 on the night.
“Newberry, they’re aggressive with their man-to-man, they get out and they pressure the ball, but when you do that, you kinda open yourselves up to the ball being driven into the lane,” Kinard said.
“I was real pleased with our guys taking the ball to the basket, not settling for a bunch of long-range jump shots.”
With two big back-to-back wins over Abbeville and Newberry, the Tigers (15-5, 5-1) are in the driver’s seat in Region II. But Kinard isn’t comfortable just yet with where his team is at with games against Ninety Six and Mid-Carolina left on the regular season schedule.
“We gotta play this thing out because there are two more games to play, so there’s nothing in stone just yet,” Kinard said.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.