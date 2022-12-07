MCCORMICK — With 10.8 seconds left in the game, the Saluda boys basketball team was heading to the free-throw line with a chance to increase its lead to four. 

Guard Javeon Graham went to the line and hit the first. He missed the second and McCormick grabbed the rebound and pushed it up the floor.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags