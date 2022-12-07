MCCORMICK — With 10.8 seconds left in the game, the Saluda boys basketball team was heading to the free-throw line with a chance to increase its lead to four.
Guard Javeon Graham went to the line and hit the first. He missed the second and McCormick grabbed the rebound and pushed it up the floor.
The Chiefs took a wild 3 with more than eight second left in the game, which went short, but a Saluda foul kept hope alive.
With 1.1 seconds, the Chiefs turned to senior Javon Riley, who put up a shot through contact. The shot missed, but a foul on the floor was called, giving Riley and McCormick one more prayer with .8 seconds to go. Again, the shot fell to the floor, giving Saluda a 58-55 win.
Despite holding on for the win, Saluda coach Jimmy Kinard was frustrated the way his team played down the stretch, nearly losing a more than 15-point lead with roughly four minutes to play in the game.
"We made a lot of poor basketball decisions. We made a lot of fundamental mistakes that you can't do to win ball games," Kinard said. "They kind of did their own thing the last three minutes, but they found a way to win."
The Tigers built that lead in the third quarter, where they played smothering defense, holding McCormick to 13 points, and hit three 3s.
"We got in a little transition and hit some easy ones," Kinard said. "We hit a couple of 3s that, this early in the year, I was surprised to see us make those."
Masium Watson scored 12 of his 17 points in the third quarter for the Tigers.
Without Tyleke Mathis, who was absent because he is at the North-South game, it was Zion Wright who led Saluda in the win. The senior was everywhere for the Tigers, scoring, passing and blocking shots.
Overall, Wright finished with a game-high 23 points, including seven of the Tigers 14 fourth-quarter points.
Wednesday was the second game in as many days for the Tigers, who started their season with a 48-41 win against Batesburg-Leesville on Tuesday.
"I was really pleased with the effort that we played with, but we're going to have to get a lot better with our decision making and understanding the game of basketball if we're going to win very many more games," Kinard said.
Riley finished with a team-high 15 points for McCormick in the loss.
