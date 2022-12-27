IMG_9705.JPG
Saluda forward JT Lott puts up a second chance shot against Palmetto. Lott finished with 14 points in the Tigers win in the first round of the FCA Tournament. 

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

Despite having to mix up its lineup due to disciplinary reasons to start the FCA tournament, the Saluda boys basketball team dominated the second quarter, which led to a 59-44 win against a short-handed Palmetto team.

"They were short-handed, they only had seven guys, so I felt like we could make it an up-and-down game," Saluda coach Jimmy Kinard said. "I felt like over the course of 32 minutes, that we could wear their depth down. It was a good one for us because we got a lot of people in and everyone got some quality action today.

