Despite having to mix up its lineup due to disciplinary reasons to start the FCA tournament, the Saluda boys basketball team dominated the second quarter, which led to a 59-44 win against a short-handed Palmetto team.
"They were short-handed, they only had seven guys, so I felt like we could make it an up-and-down game," Saluda coach Jimmy Kinard said. "I felt like over the course of 32 minutes, that we could wear their depth down. It was a good one for us because we got a lot of people in and everyone got some quality action today.
With most of the Tigers' usual starters sitting on the bench for the entire quarter, Saluda started off slowly on offense, scoring just 12 points in the quarter. Despite the struggle to score, the Tigers were continually pushing the ball down the floor, trying to speed the game up.
Once the starters returned in the second, the Tigers could successfully maintain the fast-paced play, building their lead from four at the end of the first quarter to 17 by halftime.
With Zion Wright's length and Tyleke Mathis' speed to push the ball, Saluda found success early in the quarter, starting with an 8-0 run. The pair forced a couple of turnovers and hit quick outlet passes to push a Palmetto team that had just seven players due to the Christmas holiday.
The combination of Wright, Amareyin Mathis and JT Lott dominated in the second quarter, using their size and strength to create chances inside. The trio scored 17 of the Tigers' 21 in the second quarter.
"I was proud with the way that JT and Amareyin both rebounded and got some stick backs for us," Kinard said. "We're not a really good perimeter shooting team at all, so we need offensive rebounding stick backs. That's how we'll score best. We need to work at our free throw shooting because we're going to get to go to the line a good bit."
Wright led the way with 15 points, while Lott also broke double digits with 14 points.
The Tigers take on Laurens in the second round of the FCA Tournament at 6:30 p.m.
"We have to cut down on our empty possessions and not turn it over so much. We still have a lot of unforced errors," Kinard said. "No disrespect to the teams that have beaten us, but a lot of the times, it's not what they do to us, but what we do to ourselves."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.