ABBEVILLE — All week, the ball has been going against Saluda.
An error here and a wild pitch there plated runs in the baseball team's two-game losing streak of the week.
But the ball finally rolled the Tigers' way on Friday, seeking two runs while finishing with just three hits on the night in their 2-1 road win.
"It definitely has felt like the ball has bounced against us this week. I tell our guys all the time, if you play clean defense, you give yourself a chance to win," Saluda coach Travis Mills said. "We knew coming in that if we put the ball in play and pressure on Abbeville that we had a chance. We took advantage of the opportunities we had, and we didn't have very many. (Hunter) Overholt was really good tonight.
"For us to come up here and get a big road region win in a one-run ball game is huge for us."
Overholt dominated all night for the Panthers. The junior was perfect through the first three innings before he allowed a leadoff walk to start the fourth, but he followed it up with a strikeout and a groundball out.
But Saluda's first hit of the night was a big one, as Sid Shaw drilled a pitch to right field with a runner on second. That liner got past the Abbeville right fielder and plated the first run of the game.
The only other Tiger run on the night came in the top of the seventh.
After a leadoff double and a single, the Tigers were threatening. But the junior bore down, punching out two of the next three Tigers to bat. The third batter of the trio was intentionally walked.
But once again, the ball went Saluda's way. With the bases loaded, the first pitch to Josh Uhler popped out of the Panthers' catcher's mitt and trickled far enough away for Brice Miller to sprint 90 feet and score.
Overall, Overholt allowed just five runners all night, three hits and a pair of walks, while punching out nine Tigers.
On the other side was Gavin Taylor. Taylor allowed eight Panthers to reach but usually found a way out of a jam. Gage Rinehart followed, throwing 2 and 2/3 innings.
Combined Taylor and Rinehart stranded seven Panthers in scoring position.
"We left seven runners in scoring position. You just can't do that," Abbeville coach Daniel Little said. "We threatened, but we have to be able to grind out some at bats with one out and two outs and get those guys in.
"You have to be able to score runs without getting hits. Any great team that I've been around, they've been able to score runs without getting hits. We haven't got that yet. We've had to score guys with hits, and you're not always going to get that."
With the win, the Tigers improve to 1-1 in region play, while Abbeville falls to 1-3.