Saluda took a punch, and a big one at that.
Emerald scored six runs in the fourth, evaporating the Tigers’ three-run lead.
But after the Saluda baseball team took that punch, it got right back up — and punched back.
The Tigers started swinging and bringing guys around in a five-run fifth and a two-run sixth to lift themselves to a 10-6 win at Emerald.
“We were able to get some things going in that fifth inning and we were able to battle back, barrel some balls up and the energy finally came to life,” Saluda coach Travis Mills said.
“The energy’s contagious. If we can kind of keep the energy up, keep the vibes up and things get rolling downhill for us. If we do that, we’re able to swing the bats a little bit.”
While the energy was booming for Saluda in the fifth and sixth, the Tigers couldn’t say the same about the first four innings. Although Saluda claimed three runs in the first, but none of them were earned, as the Tigers capitalized on early mistakes by the Vikings.
But once Emerald claimed the lead, the Tigers turned it on.
Matt Sheaffer knocked in the team’s first RBI of the inning with a double in the fifth. Next, Demetrius Warren brought in a runner via sacrifice fly. And after a walk, the Tigers hit a triple, a single and a double to cap off the five-run frame.
An inning later, Sheaffer hit another RBI double and Gage Rinehart hit a single to bring in another Tiger. During those two innings, the hits were just accumulating for Saluda, getting a number of balls to drop deep in the outfield.
“I think they realized that they were about to be in a dog fight, they kind of got punched in the mouth, we were kind of in cruise control,” Mills said. “I thought they did a good job of finally getting to where we needed to be in the (fifth and sixth) innings.”
Once the Tigers reclaimed their lead, it was tough for Emerald to respond, especially with Josh Uhler on the mound. The reliever earned the win after allowing just two hits and allowing no runs in the last three innings of the game.
Uhler came in after the Vikings’ six-run fourth which saw a mix of Emerald hits and Saluda miscues. That blend helped tie the game up at three runs apiece before Will Howard’s three-RBI double landed just fair in left field to give the Vikings the lead.
“The guy that they started (Brice Miller) did a really good job of mixing speeds and kept us off balance,” Emerald coach Mack Hite said. “That inning, we kind of settled in, had a better approach, and we were able to scratch a few to get in a position to have that big inning.”
With the regular season starting to come to a close, both teams are set to play in the postseason coming up next week. With one last game left in the regular season against Strom Thurmond Thursday, Mills hopes his Tigers can remain hot going into the playoffs.
“Another road game for us, we’ve been road-heavy lately, but we got to go play well, it’d be nice to play well Thursday night and get some momentum going into next Tuesday night in the playoffs,” Mills said.