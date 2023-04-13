Miller
Buy Now

Saluda's Brice Miller slings a pitch in his team's Wednesday night win against Ninety Six.

 CAM ADAMS | INDEX-JOURNAL

SALUDA — The Tigers had a lot to clean up after their loss Tuesday to Ninety Six.

Saluda had the offensive firepower, amounting to 11 hits, but six errors helped give the Wildcats an upper hand.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.