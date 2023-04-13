SALUDA — The Tigers had a lot to clean up after their loss Tuesday to Ninety Six.
Saluda had the offensive firepower, amounting to 11 hits, but six errors helped give the Wildcats an upper hand.
However, that wasn’t the same case Wednesday.
The Saluda baseball team returned its hot bats and cleaned up its game defensively in a six-inning, run-rule 16-6 win over Ninety Six.
“We played defense and that was kind of the big thing last night… last night, we just didn’t get off to a good start,” Saluda coach Travis Mills said. “We’ve hit a little rut dating back to last week and we really needed to play well tonight. I thought we did.”
Through the first frame of the night, it looked like that rut would continue. Ninety Six put up three runs in the first, taking advantage of a few free bases, sacrifice flies and an RBI single from Payton Crawford.
But the Tigers didn’t put their heads down. They battled back.
Saluda first got on the board with a Sid Shaw RBI single that brought in two runners, and the Tigers later tied on an error. Then, in the second, the Tigers tied the game again with an Emmanuel Dominguez RBI single before Saluda scored three more runs with two outs.
“That was huge, it was kinda a little sense of ‘Here we go again,’ kinda like last night, we get off to a slow start,” Mills said. “Just really proud of our approach and sticking to it, working counts and seeing pitches and I thought we did a good job of extending some at-bats.”
After taking the lead, the Tigers kept their foot on the gas pedal. Saluda scored one run in the fourth, three in the fifth and five in the sixth to force a run rule. Saluda totaled 13 hits, including three from Shaw and four other Tigers had multi-hit nights as well.
As for Ninety Six, it was tough for the Wildcats to get the bats going again outside of a two-run sixth, namely due to Saluda’s Brice Miller. Miller allowed Ninety Six three hits in the four innings he tossed, all of which came in the sixth.
“We were kinda strapped in the bullpen a little tonight because we ran through three guys last night. ... He (Miller) did exactly what we needed him to do,” Mills said. “Just glad to see Brice come in and step up and throw some innings for us and help us win the ballgame.”
With the loss, Ninety Six ends region play at 2-6 with a potential tiebreaker on the horizon. On the flip side, the Tigers improve to 5-1 in region, setting up two pivotal games against Mid-Carolina next week.
Should Saluda win both, it would give the Tigers just their second region championship in school history.
“They’re really good. They’re one of if not the best team we’ve played this year — if not the best team in the state,” Mills said. “Our mindset is simple: We gave ourselves a chance, and at the end of the day, that’s all we can ask for. We gotta come out and play extremely well.”