Saluda, Abbeville stay in place in Week 3 rankings From staff reports Sep 6, 2022 After three weeks, only two Lakelands teams remained ranked in the South Carolina Media Poll.After a sluggish first half, Saluda ran through Ninety Six behind freshman running back Brayden Williams.The No. 1 Tigers finished with 317 yards of offense in the win, with the freshman running for 153 of them in the 39-15 rivalry win.Saluda travels to Emerald on Friday.Abbeville took down the defending 1A state champions Southside Christian in Week 2, bouncing back from its loss to Powdersville.The Panthers defeated the Sabres 28-14. A late interception returned for a touchdown sealed the win for the No. 2 Panthers.Abbeville travels to Westside this Friday.Emerald received votes this week after starting its season 2-0. Emerald bounced Ware Shoals in Week 2 and held on to defeat Ninety Six in Week 0.The Vikings biggest test of the season will be on Friday when they host Saluda.