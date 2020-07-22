The coronavirus pandemic has put an emphasis on outdoor activity, as spending time outdoors caters to social distancing and greatly reduces the likelihood of the virus’ spread.
Angela Self didn’t know these would be concerns this summer when she started the process of opening Lake Thurmond RV Park in Plum Branch, but the timing worked out.
The park is less than three miles from Lake Thurmond.
“This project started and began much before (the pandemic),” Self said. “In fact, the property was under consideration in the fall. ... I’m involved in real estate, and back in the fall we started looking at properties because we found there’s a shortage of campsites around the whole country. It just makes sense for me and I thought it was a good opportunity.”
The park opened July 3. The first phase of its opening includes 40 stalls for camping with hookups for electric, water and sewage.
An office, laundry room, bathrooms and showers have been built at the park. Self said the park has the basics, but she’s planning on adding more in the future, such as a playground, community area and hot tub.
Self said she intends for the park to accommodate short- and long-term stays. Introductory rates for the park at $33 per night, $160-170 per week and $395 plus electric per month.
“We chose the location with the idea of people being there short term and extended-stay,” Self said. “You could do a few days or a few months. We’re close to the lake, so that might mean short-term. And a lot of traveling or temporary workers choose to stay in an RV, especially now.”