After a three-month-long coaching search, Greenwood has found its next boys basketball coach.
Russ Gregg, the former boys basketball coach at Commerce High School in Georgia, has accepted the boys basketball vacancy at Greenwood High School this week. While he’s already been marked for the job, Gregg is waiting for the official vote from the Greenwood District 50 school board.
It’s Gregg’s second stint as a coach in the Lakelands, serving as an assistant coach with the Lander women’s basketball team under Kevin Pederson from 2005 to 2011. In 2011, Gregg became the head women’s basketball coach at Erskine, where he spent six seasons.
“I’ve always sort of had my mind on coming back,” Gregg said. “I knew that this just wasn’t a destination. It was something that I needed because I love the Lakelands area. I spent 12 years here and lived in Greenwood. It’s always been home to us. We have a lot of friends there and ton of connections so I kept coming back to it in someway.”
After six years on the sidelines at Erskine, Gregg returned home to coach at Commerce High School where his father coached for 28 years. Gregg said the return home was to be closer to his mom who was diagnosed with ALS in 2017, and to help rebuild the program that “my dad had worked so hard at.”
“They had won 10 games in three years and this past year, we went to the Sweet 16,” Gregg said. “We had a really good year and then I got a call about the opening in Greenwood and I was just very interested to do that. I think it’s a place that’s a bit of a diamond in the rough. It’s a place where you can build.”
