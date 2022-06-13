No matter where the ball was or who could be steaking up the middle of the field, teams that played the Dixie girls soccer team had to know where Savannah Kent was lined up at all times.
Teams knew that if she had any opening, she could lead a game-changing break away at any time, using the combination of her speed, athleticism and physicality to great opportunities for herself and her teammates.
Kent was a huge success her junior season for the Hornets, leading them to a first-round bye in the 2A playoffs and nearly into the third round. Kent finished as one of the best goal scorers in the Lakelands this year, earning her the Dixie offensive MVP award and the I-J Player of the Year for girls soccer.
“It’s really exciting. I’ve never gotten anything like that before,” Kent said.
A key to the junior’s success this year was a formation change, as Dixie changed to a 4-4-2 (four defenders, four midfielders and two strikers) this year, which allowed Kent to stay up top and be a focal point of the offense.
“Our goal was to either feed her or use a through ball and allow her to use her speed to get to it,” Dixie girls soccer coach Jason Burton said. “That worked out pretty good for us. When they doubled her, then the other Savannah was there... It allowed her to have a little bit more space to create some opportunities and score some goals for us.”
As a sophomore, Kent finished with eight goals and one assist, six behind Savannah Wojitkowski. This season, Kent surpassed her teammate, scoring 11 goals with three assists, both of which led the team.
“Me and Woji would have competitions, and this year I beat her by getting more goals,” Kent said. “That helped a lot because we always have done that. Last year, she beat me, but this year I got her. ... It’s really exciting. It’s always fun to try to beat her. Having someone to compete with is really exciting.”
The biggest change from her sophomore year to junior year was her ability to control and maintain the ball, a skill Burton said was a big focal point this season in Kent’s development.
“She works extremely hard off the ball at practice,” Burton said. “She’s playing club, so I think that’s definitely helped her. That allowed her to keep touching and playing on the ball. That helped her touch. That was the biggest thing that we wanted her to get better from last year. She’s so fast, sometimes she would have a big touch and the ball would get away from her. She did a much better job keeping the ball close to her.”
The Hornets greatly improved this past season, finishing with a winning record and a playoff berth after struggling in 2021. They defeated several teams handily that they struggled against last year, and Kent’s development was a big reason the Hornets nearly defeated Southside Christian in the second round of the 2A playoffs this year.
“She definitely was one of our biggest threats up top,” Burton said. “I look forward to having her back. She was a difference maker on the field this year for sure.”