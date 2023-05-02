SALUDA — One-hundred eighty feet — that’s all that stood between Josh Uhler and a Saluda baseball win in the seventh.
Across the infield from Uhler was Emmanuel Dominguez. He had a full count with the bases loaded and two outs in a one-run ballgame in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Batesburg-Leesville’s Tanner Watkins fired a pitch in the dirt for ball four, but something caught Uhler’s eye — the catcher lost it.
Three things ran through Uhler’s mind.
“Win the game, go score, slide into home as fast as I could,” Uhler said. “That’s all you could really do. Take a chance.”
Uhler ran like the 30-mile-per-hour wind gusts that swept through Saluda earlier Tuesday night, and by the end of it, his hand found home plate.
His run from second and the one Dominguez walked in lifted the Tigers to a 9-8 win over Batesburg-Leesville in a back-and-forth playoff clash.
“Man, that was a wild one,” Saluda coach Travis Mills said. “Just proud of our guys, we left the bases loaded a couple times, we were always one hit away and then found a way to get it done there with two outs.
“Just really great job by our guys grinding at bats, finding a way to get it done at all costs and right there with our last at-bat, Josh Uhler, that was his read, I did not send him, that was 100% his read.”
That final and most important play sent the Tigers over the hump, but it was a tall mountain to climb that kept getting taller as the game went on.
First, the Panthers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. The Tigers responded with a run in the first and a huge Brayden Williams hit that brought in two in the third. However, Batesburg-Leesville inflated its lead back to three with a two-spot in the fourth.
No matter.
Saluda posted two more runs in the fourth and fifth to bring it back within one. But in the sixth, the Panthers hit a two-run homer to return their lead to three again.
“If it could go wrong, it felt like it did, it felt like every time we scored a few runs, they’d answer right back,” Mills said.
But just like the few innings before, the Tigers kept on battling back, including Williams.
After his big third-inning hit, the freshman came up big again for Saluda in the sixth, reaching third on an error during his line drive. Later, Sid Shaw brought him in by way of an RBI groundout.
Those runs brought Saluda within one, and Williams kept it that way on the mound in the seventh. He struck out a Batesburg-Leesville batter with the bases loaded to get out of the jam, setting up Uhler’s heroics in the final frame.
“He’s pretty good to be a freshman,” Mills said. “He does a really good job for us, he’s still got some growing up to do at times but I’m super proud of him. Tough spot I put him in on the mound and he’s struggled of late throwing the baseball and he found a way to get it done.
“Our program is built on effort, attitude and toughness, and I think they showed all three of those things tonight.”
With the win, the Tigers advance to play Gray Collegiate in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs Thursday, and for Uhler, the mindset is no different from Tuesday.
“I hope we smack them, I hope we come in here with a good mindset, coming in here just to kick some butt,” Uhler said.
