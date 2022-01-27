Despite four 3-pointers by Deandre Robinson, Lander could not get its offense going, falling to Georgia College 69-46 on Wednesday.
Robinson led the team in scoring with 12 points, but was the only Bearcat to finish in double-digits.
TUESDAY RESULTSGIRLS VARSITY
BASKETBALLEmerald 66, Broome 30Emerald picked up its fourth win in a row thanks to a scoring outburst by Kendahl Spearman. The junior guard finished with 21 points, leading all scorers. Hailey Chiles added 19 in the win, while Amari Goodman tallied 13.
The Vikings will be back in action today as they host Clinton.
Gray Collegiate 51, Saluda 19Saluda dropped its second game of the season as it was held to its lowest scoring total against Gray Collegiate. Mya Carroll and Kaylen Nick led the Tigers in scoring with five points while Jessica Means tallied four points.
Saluda will host its rematch with the War Eagles on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
BOYS VARSITY
BASKETBALLBroome 66, Emerald 46Emerald fell to 1-2 in region play in its loss to Broome. The Vikings were led in scoring by KJ Morton with 13 points while Pharrell Long added 10.
Emerald will return home today when it hosts Clinton.
Gray Collegiate 85, Saluda 41Scoring outbursts by Zion Wright and Montrevious Baker were not enough against Gray Collegiate as Saluda dropped its first region game of the year. Wright and Baker combined for 22 points, scoring 12 and 10, respectively.
Tyleke Mathis tallied eight points, Masium Watson scored five and Lane Kinard had four points. The Tigers will be back in action on Friday when it hosts Gray Collegiate.