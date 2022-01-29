Greenwood Christian girls improve to 15-1 on season Jan 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greenwood Christian girls basketball team defeated Spartanburg Christian 49-17, improving its record to 15-1 on the season.The Hawks were led by Caroline Reed, who scored 18 points and Abi Summey, who scored 17. The Hawks travel to Oakbrook on Feb. 2.Calhoun Falls 55, High Point 54The Blue Flashes took down High Point on Friday night for their ninth win of the year.Anastasia Gillam led the team with 23 points, while Autumn Thomas finished with 10 points. Calhoun Falls travels to Whitmire on Tuesday.Gray Collegiate 47, Saluda 15The Saluda girls basketball team dropped its final non-region game of the year on Friday.Tamia Daniels led the Tigers with five points, while Kaylen Nick added four. The Tigers will host Columbia on Tuesday.BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL Gray Collegiate 51, Saluda 30The Saluda boys basketball team dropped its final non-region home game of the year on Friday, losing to Gray Collegiate 51-30.Montrevious Baker finished with a team high eight points while Masium Watson added seven. The Tigers will host Columbia on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Team Tiger Sport Basketball Hawk Columbia Home Game Caroline Reed Team Sports Columns Columns Monday Musings: The frustrations of being a Cowboys fan Jan 24, 2022 Columns Tuesday Musings: The eccentric partnership between Nickelodeon and the NFL Jan 18, 2022 Columns Clemson picks up several commitments during weekend Jan 17, 2022 Columns Monday Musings: Glad the wait is over for Thompson's return Jan 9, 2022 Columns Monday Musings: To skip or not to skip bowl games? Jan 3, 2022 Lakelands Connector Moore promoted to operations manager Jan 26, 2022 Beta Club members participate in state competition Jan 25, 2022 Self Family Foundation board of trustees announces election Jan 19, 2022 From sports to music, Ethan Richardson marches to his own tune Jan 18, 2022 Latest News Freebird-Atl bringing sounds of vintage Skynyrd to AOH stage tonight Festiva concert Sunday at First Presbyterian highlights Lander music students A Slice of Mike: Water works doesn’t work for me Curiosity Corner: More than the cat's meow Doja Cat slams 'shallow' perception she is a 'viper girl with boobs and a**' Most Popular Articles ArticlesAbbeville County deputies make $1 million drug bust4 die in Laurens County wreckGreenwood man charged in contraband drop attempt at Georgia prisonGreenwood County house fire displaces 83-year-old womanSisters at Greenwood High headed to Emory University with full rideTwo Greenwood men face drug chargesAt least 2 injured in two-truck wreck on Bypass 225Greenwood police find woman reported missingUncovered: A South Carolina sheriff. A rape claim. And silence from SLED.Report: Man fired gun toward people in SUV State News Historic Greenville church preserves past, embraces future John de la Howe faces second employment lawsuit Appeals court mulls arguments on South Carolina abortion law Republicans want input from education voucher bill opponents Jury finds ex-officer not guilty of assaulting Black man 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here