The Greenwood Christian girls basketball team defeated Spartanburg Christian 49-17, improving its record to 15-1 on the season.

The Hawks were led by Caroline Reed, who scored 18 points and Abi Summey, who scored 17. The Hawks travel to Oakbrook on Feb. 2.

Calhoun Falls 55, High Point 54

The Blue Flashes took down High Point on Friday night for their ninth win of the year.

Anastasia Gillam led the team with 23 points, while Autumn Thomas finished with 10 points. Calhoun Falls travels to Whitmire on Tuesday.

Gray Collegiate 47, Saluda 15

The Saluda girls basketball team dropped its final non-region game of the year on Friday.

Tamia Daniels led the Tigers with five points, while Kaylen Nick added four. The Tigers will host Columbia on Tuesday.

BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL Gray Collegiate 51, Saluda 30

The Saluda boys basketball team dropped its final non-region home game of the year on Friday, losing to Gray Collegiate 51-30.

Montrevious Baker finished with a team high eight points while Masium Watson added seven. The Tigers will host Columbia on Tuesday.

