The Eagles maintained they winning ways on Tuesday as it defeated Midland Valley on the road in four sets: 25-20, 17-25, 25-16, 25-17. Brittan Thomas led the team with four kills while Emma Williams and Zoey Montgomery led the team with four aces.
Claire Poole led the team in blocks with two and Montgomery led the team in digs with two. Greenwood will travel to play Ninety Six on Sept. 9.
VARSITY VOLLEYBALLNinety Six 3, Christ Church 0Ninety Six swept its first region opponent of the season, Christ Church, on Tuesday. Anna Brooke Davis led the team with 12 kills while Aniya Louden recorded 19 assists. Janiya Squire was affective from the serve as she tallied five aces in the win.
On defense, Sophie Massey led the team in blocks with four while Gracie Timmerman, Kaylee Hughes and Brooke Coster all had four or more digs.
Cambridge 3, Richard Winn 0Cambridge Academy picked up its second region win of the season as it defeated Richard Winn Academy in straight sets on Tuesday. Faith Harvley led the team in kills and blocks with 15 and eight, respectively. The Cougars were also efficient from the serve as Jillian Mapes recorded eight aces while Harvley, Lily Rudd and Virginia Glenn Donaghy all tallied three or more.
Harvley also led the team in blocks with eight while Rudd led the team in digs with six.
VARSITY GIRLS GOLFGreenwood finishes13th (393)The Eagles traveled to Prosperity for the Palmetto Preview for its first 18-hole event of the season on Tuesday. Seniors Clair Lewis and Kathryn Taylor led the way for the Eagles as they shot 81 and 91, respectively.
Also competing were Ella Brown (106), Maddie Jones (115), and Evie Craigo (124). The team will be back in action on Thursday when it travels to TL Hanna.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLander 3, Erskine 0Lander completed its second sweep of the season as it defeated the Erskine Flying Fleet, 25-22,25-23,25-22, at Belk Arena on Thursday. The Bearcats hit .241 as a team and were led by Christina Aguayo in kills with 17, Madilyn Reed with 39 assists and Aguayo’s 14 digs. Erskine only hit .147 and was led by Kaile Tuisamatatele’s eight kills.
Lander moves to 3-2 overall and will travel to Aiken, S.C. to compete in the Pacer Invitational starting on Sept. 10. Erskine drops to 1-4 on the season as it travels to Nashville to participate in the Ray Thrasher Memorial Tournament.