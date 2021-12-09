The scoring tandem of Kamari Thompson and Rayanna Evans proved to be too much for Greenwood as it lost to Southside on Wednesday, 70-26. The Eagles struggled to score offensively, mustering just six points in the first half. Despite the struggles, Erianna Wardlaw and Clair Lewis combined for 21 points, tallying 10 and 11, respectively.
The Eagles will be back at home on Friday as they host Midland Valley.
Tuesday’s ResultsBOYS VARSITY BASKETBALLAbbeville 55, Strom Thurmond 39A 38-point first half gave Abbeville its first win of the season as it defeated Strom Thurmond. The Panthers were led by Jay Tinch,who tallied 19 points and dialed up two 3-pointers in the win.
Rasheed Davis was the only other Panther to finish the game in double-digits, scoring 10 points against the Rebels. Abbeville’s next game will be a rematch with Strom Thurmond at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Saluda 55, Mid-Carolina 39Good shooting nights for Tyleke Mathis and Jabari Baker, along with good team defense that allowed 13 points in the first half, led to a Saluda victory over Mid-Carolina.
Mathis and Baker were the top two scorers for the Tigers finishing with 19 points and 15 points, respectively. The Tigers, who are now 3-1 on the year, will host their rival Strom Thurmond on Friday.
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALLSaluda 51, Mid-Carolina 29Saluda improved to 4-0 on the season, recording its fourth-consecutive game where it tallied 50 points or more, in a blowout against Mid-Carolina.
The Tigers were led by Jessica Means, who tallied 19 points, six rebounds, three blocks and four assists in the win.
Kaylen Nick finished with 15 points, her second-straight game in double figures, and added eight rebounds. Saluda’s next game will be Friday at home as it hosts Strom Thurmond.
Clinton 30, Ninety Six 17A scoreless third quarter spelled disaster for Ninety Six, as the Wildcats fell to 1-3 on the season in a loss to Clinton. The Red Devils were led by Dana Kinard as she tallied eight points, all of which came in the second half.
As for the Wildcats, they were led Janiyah Squire, finishing with 10 points. Ninety Six’s next game will be Friday at home as it hosts Emerald.