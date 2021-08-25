Cambridge Academy picked up its second win of the season as it defeated King Academy in straight sets Tuesday.
Faith Harvley led the team in kills with seven and added three aces.
Lilly Rudd recorded 12 digs in the win.
It was her second consecutive game with 10 or more digs. Jillian Mapes led the team with four aces and added 13 digs of her own.
The Cougars will look to extend their winning streak to three as they will travel on Aug. 31 to Wardlaw Academy.
VARSITY VOLLEYBALLNinety Six 3, Mid-Carolina 0Ninety Six defeated Mid-Carolina in its second game of the week in straight sets, winning 25-23, 25-16 and 26-24 at home.
The Wildcats were led by Janiyah Squire, who finished with nine kills, four aces and three digs. Kinsley Thomas finished with six kills, while Brooke Coster finished with three kills, three aces and four digs. Aniya Louden finished with three aces, five digs and 22 assists, while Gracie Timmerman finished with two kills and 10 digs.
The Wildcats aim to win their third game of the season at 7 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Greenwood.
VARSITY GIRLS GOLFGreenwood 198, Emerald 219Emerald dropped its first match of the season to Greenwood on Tuesday. Randi Allen was the low medalist as she shot a 36 and capped her round off with an Eagle. The Vikings also received strong performances from Caroline Whitt and Selah Lawrence.