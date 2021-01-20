Robinson scores 31, Lander falls to Augusta
After trading blows for most of the game, the Lander men’s basketball team was unable to secure its first road victory since December 12, falling to the Augusta Jaguars 78-73.
Lander now sits at 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the PBC while Augusts moves to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the PBC.
Senior Sidney Robinson was three points away from his career-high, as his 31 points off the bench led the team. Robinson shot 12-for-16 (.750) from the floor along with 7-of-10 (.700) from beyond the arc.
LU women’s soccer picked 5th in PBC
The Lander women’s soccer program has been selected to finish fifth in the annual Peach Belt Conference preseason poll. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.
Defending PBC champion Flagler picked up seven first-place votes and 97 total points in topping the listing.
Philip Rivers retires after 17 seasons
INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers has decided to retire after playing one year in Indianapolis.
Rivers’ decision comes less than two weeks after the Colts’ lost 27-24 at Buffalo in a wild-card game.