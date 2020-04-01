Robby Anderson signs with Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers officially signed free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson from the Jets to a two-year contract on Wednesday.
A person familiar with the situation says the deal is worth $20 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on March 24 under condition of anonymity because the team doesn’t normally release financial terms of contracts.
The 26-year-old Anderson finished with 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Jets. He joins a young — and crowded — Panthers receiving corps that now includes nine wideouts, five of which have signed this offseason as free agents.
Anderson is expected to battle for the No. 2 spot with last year’s starter Curtis Samuel.
Payton back at work, unsure of Brees’ future
NEW ORLEANS — Saints coach Sean Payton said he didn’t mean to insinuate on a television appearance that record-setting quarterback Drew Brees informed him of plans to retire after the upcoming season.
On Tuesday, Payton was being interviewed on ESPN when he mentioned the Saints had a “unique” quarterback situation because Brees was coming back for a “final season.”
He clarified on Wednesday he really meant to convey the idea that the Saints can’t really know for sure if Brees will keep playing in 2021 until the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing, completions and touchdowns passing makes that call himself.
Payton, meanwhile, has ended his quarantine after recovering from the coronavirus and now goes to work at the sprawling new Dixie Brewery in an industrial section of eastern New Orleans.
Cubs-Cards series in London canceled
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has canceled a two-game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The teams had been scheduled to play at Olympic Stadium on June 13-14.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement in a memorandum sent to MLB employees on Wednesday. MLB said March 19 that it had scrapped series in Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
MLB played in Europe for the first time last June 29-30, when the New York Yankees swept a pair of games from the Boston Red Sox in London.
Choo donating funds to minor leaguers
Rangers veteran Shin-Soo Choo is helping out financially strapped minor league players with the season on hold, giving $1,000 each to 191 of them who are in the Texas organization.
Choo said Wednesday that he remembers the financial struggles when he was in the minors. The 37-year-old outfielder-designated hitter hopes the gifts will help ease those worries for the current minor leaguers, most he has never met, allowing them to stay focused on their baseball careers instead of having to figure out ways to make money.
Choo is now going into the final year of a $130 million, seven-year deal he signed as a free agent with the Rangers. He is set to be the highest-paid Texas player this season at $21 million.
IndyCar’s virtual race to be televised
IndyCar’s virtual racing will be televised beginning with Saturday’s iRacing event, which has been picked up by NBC Sports.
The debut virtual race last weekend drew 433,000 combined viewers to both IndyCar and iRacing’s online stream. Totals viewers jumped to 600,000 when IndyCar tallied how many watched drivers’ social media feeds or gaming channels.
NASCAR has done well in its virtual racing series, setting records for viewership the last two weeks. It’s Sunday virtual race that aired on some Fox affiliates and nationally on its cable channel drew 1.3 million viewers.
Nets GM: Durant, Irving could return
NEW YORK — With so much uncertainty around the NBA season, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks is no longer ruling out Kevin Durant for the season.
Marks repeatedly had said he didn’t expect Durant to play this season while recovering from Achilles tendon surgery, but he acknowledged Wednesday that everything is unknown now that the season is suspended because of the new coronavirus.