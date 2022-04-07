Today is Opening Day.
At 2:20 p.m., the Brewers take on the Cubs to kick off the 2022 Major League Baseball season after a one-week delay. The game will be one of seven that includes the reigning World Series champion Braves as they begin their title defense.
It’s also nearly 68 years to the day from when Ware Shoals was part of the MLB world.
In April 1954, the Cincinnati Redlegs (the Reds went by Redlegs from 1954-58) and Washington Senators (eventually the Minnesota Twins) had finished spring camp and were heading north for Opening Day.
The Redlegs opened their season with the Milwaukie Brewers, while the Senators faced the New York Yankees. But with 10 days before the season’s start, both teams were roughly 500 miles away from where they would open their 1954 campaigns.
They were in Ware Shoals, playing an exhibition game in front of 1,979 people.
“For us, the children, it was a wonderful day of fun and games,” former Ware Shoals Mayor George D. Rush III said. “The real reason of being there wasn’t the score, it was whose signature did you get. My great uncle who took me there was more interested in how they were playing and what the score was and maneuvers on the field. Not me. I was anxious to get another signature.”
Rush achieved his goal, picking up autographs from Redleg outfielder Gus Bell and Redlegs infielders John Temple and Ted Kluszewski.
According to an Index-Journal story, Mickey Vernon walked the game off in the 11th inning, drilling an RBI single to left field to give the Senators a come-from-behind 7-6 win.
“For the town, it was a wonderful amount of education and entertainment,” Rush said. “You could learn more about the sport that they had seen from textile leagues or backyards. This was a major event.”
It’s not the only MLB tie for Riegel Stadium, which opened in 1931 and quickly became a source of entertainment for the workers and families of the Riegel Textile Corp. as the mill quickly founded a team and began playing against teams from North and South Carolina. The early addition of lights made the stadium one of the few textile league fields with lights.
“They put the lights in around 1940, and it was one of the first Textile League baseball fields that had lights,” Ware Shoals native and city historian Dan Branyon said. “That was a big deal to have night games. It would draw people in.”
“For the mill workers, it was a great evening of not working and not being responsible and enjoying a ball game. They would fill the stadium,” Rush added.
Home runs have always been a rare occurrence at Riegel Stadium, as left and center fields are used to play football. According to Branyon, Benjamin Dewitt Riegel promised a new Cadillac to anyone that could hit a home run to the flag poll in dead-center field, which sat 666 feet away from home plate. No one ever received a car.
Riegel Stadium has housed several future MLB players, and one of the most notable for Ware Shoals was Lou Brissie.
Brissie pitched for the Ware Shoals textile team in 1940 and nearly signed with the Philadelphia Athletics. Instead of going pro, Brissie attended Presbyterian before enlisting to fight in World War II.
While serving in Italy, Brissie was injured when an artillery shell exploded, decimating his left leg. Brissie fought the doctors, who originally wanted to amputate his leg, and after 23 major surgeries, he signed a contract with the A’s. He pitched in the majors for seven years before retiring in 1953.
Ware Shoals honored its veteran, dedicating the field at Riegel Stadium as Lou Brissie Field in 2013.
“It was one of the best days of the history of this stadium,” Ware Shoals Superintendent Fay Sprouse said. “Honoring our war hero Lou Brissie turned baseball player, a person that is so resilient and a great role model for our kids, it was just such an honor. ... It was just a great day to honor a legend who basically gave his life for our county. For me, that was one of the highlights of my career.”
Brissie was unable to attend the Nov. 11 ceremony, but he was able to watch it from his hospital. His wife threw out the first pitch in the first game at the newly dedicated field roughly five months later.
“I had never even thought of anything like this,” Brissie said in 2013. “It means so much to me for them to do this.”
Brissie, who earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star during his service, died two weeks after the ceremony.
Along with housing future MLB players and thousands of baseball games, Riegel Stadium was host to George Clooney, John Krasinski and the rest of the cast of “Leatherheads,” a 2008 movie about college football in the 1920s, and was the annual spot to celebrate the Fourth of July.