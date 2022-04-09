Rough and ready.
The bulls were and so were the latter-day cowboys who geared up for pride, prizes and cash awards.
Hopes were high Friday and Saturday at the Lander Equestrian Center for a bull-riding contest that brought riders from the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia to Greenwood.
It’s all for family-style entertainment, said Bryan Hope, one of the coordinators of the event and a rodeo clown with 46 years of experience. One or two of the jokes were political, but Hope said all the routines are appropriate for all the family.
A more serious purpose, however, is to raise funds for the Lander Equestrian Team and the local therapeutic riding center. Both are outstanding organizations, he said. The Lander equestrian team competes against Wofford, Clemson and USC in riding and horsemanship.
“You think about it, how many times did you want to be a cowboy when you were a kid or riding a horse? When you’re disabled, it brings you out of your shell,” he said.
Part of the proceeds will support two youths in the therapeutic riding program who have qualified to go to the Special Olympics, Hope said. If you had a child who is handicapped, you’re paying for doctors, for their needs, and this is an opportunity to go to the Olympics.
“You wouldn’t dare let that kid miss that opportunity by letting money stand in the way,” he said. “It’s our time to step up and help that family. Every little bit helps.”
The students will represent South Carolina in May in a Florida competition, said Tara Slatton, an official with the Lander Equestrian Center. If anyone wants to donate, she said they can call the center at 864-423-0223.
While the contests are all in fun, the risks are real. All the riders wore safety gear, including a protective vest and a safety helmet. The gear came in handy for one rider in Friday’s contest who was bucked off. The bull then landed both hooves on his chest.
The show was halted briefly while emergency officials got the rider out of the arena and event staff secured the bull. In the back of the arena, Greenwood EMTs examined the rider who sat upright on a chair, looking a little peaked. He was helped into a truck by EMTs.
Hope said Saturday morning he was informed by the man’s friends that he apparently suffered a punctured lung. He was kept in a hospital overnight.
Without the protective vest, Hope guessed the rider could have suffered broken ribs as well.
During Friday’s event, the announcer claimed bull riding was “the most dangerous 8 seconds in sports.”
For the hundreds of fans in attendance, the event was a welcome relief from months of pandemic restrictions. The announcer got a hearty cheer when he asked attendees “Isn’t it good to be free, South Carolina!”
The contest had been canceled for two years because of COVID-19, Hope said. People are tired of sitting at home. Friday’s crowd was pretty good. He expected Saturday’s crowd to be even better.
People of all ages stretched out in the bleachers. Grandparents covered themselves with blankets while children milled about, running and dancing and often paying little attention to what was going on in the arena.
Boy Scouts set up a table to support their troop. Event staff threw frisbees and T-shirts to the crowd. Several female riders competed in a barrel racing event.
One boy sporting a newly purchased hat proclaimed “I look like a real cowboy!” A girl tried out western hats ranging from pink with flashing lights, to blue and white before looking into a mirror to examine her choice, a white hat with an American flag wrap.
Announcers regularly mentioned sponsors during the event. Hope said if it wasn’t for the support of the community, there is no way they could afford to hold event.
“It takes a whole community to have a great function,” he said.