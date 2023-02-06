Richard Winn Academy came out with its foot on the gas Monday night.
The visiting Eagles gave Cambridge all it could handle through those first few minutes, forcing steals and making quick buckets during the 15-0 start.
Richard Winn Academy came out with its foot on the gas Monday night.
The visiting Eagles gave Cambridge all it could handle through those first few minutes, forcing steals and making quick buckets during the 15-0 start.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, there wasn’t much they could do to stop the bleeding the rest of the night.
The dominance continued for Richard Winn in the Cambridge boys basketball team’s 86-30 loss to the region-foe Eagles.
“Richard Winn’s a fantastic team,” Cambridge coach Jacob Lethco said. “They jumped out to a huge lead in the beginning, we shot the ball well in the second quarter, got it within 20 or so where we could make a run to start the third quarter, get back in striking distance, but they’re a good team.”
Just before half, the Cougars did show a bit of promise. Behind a few deep 3-pointers from Maddox Lee, Cambridge was able to cut down a 40-11 Richard Winn lead to a 21-point deficit at the break.
However, once the Eagles recognized that issue, they adjusted promptly.
From then on, whenever the ball wasn’t in Lee’s hands, Richard Winn made sure it didn’t get back into them. And it worked, as the Cougars were shutout in the third, shooting 0-for-11 from the field.
“Our guys just had difficulty getting (the ball) back to (Lee),” Lethco said. “That was a point of emphasis, I knew they were going to do that, so at halftime, I said ‘OK, they’re going to deny him, look for the back,’ but we just didn’t see it.”
Lee was held to just one bucket in the second half, bringing his scoring total to a team-leading 15 points.
Along with its display of athleticism, size and plethora of talent, Richard Winn surprised Cambridge early on. The Eagles ran a 1-3-1 press instead of the diamond press the Cougars saw in their last meeting with Richard Winn.
This allowed Richard Winn to have the success it did early on and build on it. The Eagles’ Drew Spires was a big catalyst in the opening quarter for his team, totaling 14 points in the first eight minutes.
The Cougars will now enter their season finale Wednesday at Anderson Christian. Despite the program’s growing pains, Lethco has liked how his team has been competitive against teams that Cambridge isn’t known for being competitive with.
“In our 18, 19 games, we’ve been in about 14 or 15 of them where they’ve been competitive,” Lethco said. “We start two freshmen and two sophomores, so I’m hoping that those guys will stick around and see the fact that we have a future to look forward to if these guys will stay together.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.