Lee
Buy Now

Cambridge sophomore Maddox Lee prepares to take a 3-pointer in his team's Monday night loss to Richard Winn.

 CAM ADAMS | INDEX-JOURNAL

Richard Winn Academy came out with its foot on the gas Monday night.

The visiting Eagles gave Cambridge all it could handle through those first few minutes, forcing steals and making quick buckets during the 15-0 start.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.

Tags