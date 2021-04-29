Lander’s Rey named to all-PBC team
The Lander women’s tennis team saw one of its own recognized on the all-PBC team with Maria Rey being named to the second team, as announced by the conference office on Thursday.
Rey is the third Bearcat in as many seasons to be named to the all-PBC team as Eduarda Ferreira was named to the second team in 2018 and 2019.
Rey went 13-2 overall in singles play this season, with a 7-2 record at the No. 4 singles spot. She was also featured heavily in doubles play this season, compiling a doubles record of 9-7.
Furman announces 2021 football schedule
GREENVILLE — A home season opener against North Carolina A&T and a mid-September clash against North Carolina State highlight Furman’s 2021 football schedule.
Head coach Clay Hendrix’s Paladins kick off the 2021 campaign with three straight non-conference contests, beginning with a Sept. 4 home game versus North Carolina A&T. Furman will then travel to Cookeville, Tenn., to face Tennessee Tech on Sept. 11, and complete the three-game non-conference run with a Sept. 18 clash against N.C. State.
Anderson Women’s Track ranked fourth in poll
Anderson — The Anderson University women’s track and field team has been ranked fourth in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Southeast Regional Rankings. This ranking is the highest in program history for Anderson.
The Trojans are coming off a fourth-place finish in the SAC Outdoor Championships this past weekend with 70 points. Katie Landry led the way for the Trojans by winning the heptathlon (4,120 points), while Lauren Pernell finished second with 3,919.
Transgender bill advances in Louisiana Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. — A proposal to ban transgender athletes in Louisiana from competing on girls’ sports teams in schools will be debated by the full Senate after sailing through the chamber’s education committee Thursday without opposition.
Sen. Beth Mizell, the Senate’s second-ranking Republican, said her bill would “protect girls in sports.” She suggested transgender women would have an automatic, built-in advantage.