JOHNSTON — On its second drive of the second half, Saluda was staring at a wall of Strom Thurmond defenders with 99.5 yards in front them of open grass.
Saluda's defense had just come up with a huge stop on fourth down inside its own 1-yard line.
First down, a run up the middle that nearly was stopped in the end zone for a safety.
Then it was Jonah McCary's turn at redemption.
Rewind six weeks. Strom Thurmond was at Saluda. McCary was coming off a spectacular season, throwing for 1,309 yard and 13 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions as a junior. But on Oct. 7, McCary and the Tigers offense struggled.
Saluda lost two fumbles, while McCary threw two interceptions and finished with just 66 yards through the air in that three-point loss to the eventual Region 3-AA champions.
Fast forward back to Friday night.
On second down, McCary took the shotgun snap, hopped back three steps and fired to his left, where Zion Wright had beaten his man for a 30-yard gain, moving the Tigers out of the shadow of their own goal line.
"That's props to Zion. He's a stud," McCary said. "He got open."
While the drive didn't result in points, it was a huge moment for the senior that has floated between quarterback and wide receiver since the Tigers lost to Silver Bluff on Oct. 14.
McCary threw just four passes, completing three, but none was bigger than that pass to Wright along the sideline. It maintained momentum enough for the Tigers to flip the field and preserve a 21-point lead, eventually leading to a 28-0 win in the third round of the playoffs.
"It's awesome," McCary said. "It's just such a great feeling, there's not really words to describe it. It's just... I love beating Thurmond."
In the first matchup, Saluda struck three times in the first half against the Rebels, but each time, the score was called back due to a penalty.
The script flipped Friday night.
Six weeks ago, Saluda senior Tyleke Mathis took a direct snap, ran left and shot through a gap for a 52-yard touchdown that was called back due to a holding call.
Midway through the second quarter on Friday, the Tigers lined up in the same formation, running Mathis out of the gun to his left. He shot through a hole, broke a tackle and celebrated 41 yards later in the end zone. This time, no flag.
Overall, Saluda finished with 100 yards of penalties, but unlike the first matchup, the flags didn't cost the Tigers the game.
"We got into a habit of looking back, just making sure there weren't penalties," Saluda coach Stewart Young said. "We've been working on it every week. We knew that we needed to play a clean game, and we finally played a clean game."
Six weeks ago, Thurmond toppled the No. 1 Tigers on a last second field goal that left most of the Tigers in tears. Now, the Tigers are heading to the Upper State Championship game with their eyes on the team that knocked them out of the playoffs in 2021.
"I was ready for it. I dreamed about it," linebacker Kenmane Brunson said about defeating Strom Thurmond. "When they beat us, I kept watching the videos. I just couldn't get it out of my head. It just felt great to go out there and get them back."