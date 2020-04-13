With the Masters golf tournament tentatively rescheduled for November, Greenwood’s tourism department and local hotels have been scrambling to adjust plans.
The Masters, the first major golf tournament of each year, is an annual boost to the local economy. Many people traveling to the tournament choose to stay in Greenwood, and bookings are made well in advance. The Masters was postponed on March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the tournament announced it was rescheduling for Nov. 9-15, Inn on the Square general manager Claire Griffith said the hotel made around eight reservations the same day.
“It was really exciting the afternoon that the Masters was rescheduled,” Griffith said. “We almost immediately started getting phone calls at the hotel about rescheduling and booking rooms for those dates in November.”
Kelly McWhorter, executive director of the Greenwood Regional Tourism and Visitors Bureau, said she is currently working with the department’s marketing agency on the next steps of preparing for the Masters.
“Because we rely so much on Masters week and it’s such a strong economic impact for Greenwood, we’re thrilled that it’s still going to happen in 2020,” McWhorter said. “We’re very excited that some of our hotels are already getting reservations for that week.”
McWhorter said the ultimate goal is to provide more entertainment than normal since the tournament will be during the beginning of the holiday season.
Greenwood Regional Tourism plans on coordinating with businesses that typically plan events during that time of the year.
“We’re excited to offer patrons something to do while they’re here in an unusual setting,” McWhorter said. “I think we can turn this into a major positive for our community and the patrons. We’re hoping to offer plenty of things that they can enjoy and learn about our community while they’re here.”