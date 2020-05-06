About one month ago, Lander’s men’s and women’s teams were hopeful for long tournament runs. Those were never realized, however, as the coronavirus pandemic’s quick spread in the United States promptly canceled the NCAA tournament the same week it was set to begin.
State Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, sought to offer the successful teams the recognition they deserved, so on Wednesday, he gathered state Rep. Anne Parks, D-Greenwood, Lander athletic director Brian Reese and Lander women’s basketball coach Kevin Pederson at Finis Horne Arena for a socially distanced ceremony honoring the Lander men’s and women’s basketball teams’ Peach Belt tournament titles.
McCravy issued a resolution from the Statehouse to Pederson and Reese. Reese accepted the Lander men’s team’s award in place of coach Drew Richards, who departed for UNC Pembroke shortly after the season ended.
“In a normal year, they might have already won the tournament by now, and they would have been on the floor of the House and we would have been able to recognize them,” McCravy said. “But we’re trying to do the best we can under these circumstances and they certainly deserve our recognition. So on behalf of the House of Representatives, I want to congratulate both the Lander men’s and women’s teams for their Peach Belt Conference titles.”
Lander’s women’s team won the Peach Belt Conference tournament title March 9 at Finis Horne Arena with a win against North Georgia. The Bearcats also won the Peach Belt regular season title.
The Lander women were set to host the Southeast Regional of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010
The Lander men’s team, led by first-year coach Drew Richards, posted a 14-6 record before beating Columbus State in the Peach Belt tournament championship at Finis Horne Arena. It was the men’s team’s first conference tournament title since 2016.
The Bearcats were set to start the NCAA tournament in Harrogate, Tennessee, against Augusta as a 4-seed before it was canceled.
On Wednesday afternoon, McCravy gave a nod to what both teams had accomplished and could have accomplished further.
“What could have been, and what was, was amazing,” McCravy said.