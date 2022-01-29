Lindsey Jones refused to let cherished memories fade after the death of her father.
She enjoyed camping with her dad at Hester’s Bottom Family Campground in Mt. Carmel when she was a child. About six years ago, the Army Corps of Engineers, which owns the site, decided to shutter the campground, with plans to permanently close because of financial reasons. In 2020, though, the Corps offered individuals an opportunity to lease the property.
Jones created a proposal and presented it to the Corps’ board of directors. The Corps then offered her a 25-year lease in January 2021, and, after working hard to restore the campground following years of overgrowth and disrepair, Jones reopened Hester’s Bottom to the public last May. The site snakes along the edges of Lake Thurmond, the second-largest manmade lake east of the Mississippi River.
“For me, the property just held a lot of personal nostalgia and had great memories,” Jones said. “That was one of the things that got me interested in getting the property restored. There’s just something wonderful about being outside with your family — making the fire, roasting the marshmallows, swimming in the lake. It’s just a great environment for families. I wanted to see other families be able to create the memories I had at that property.”
Jones had a lot of help from the community when it came to restoring the site.
“We had an outpouring of love from the community,” Jones said. “There were a lot of friends and family that really jumped in to help. We would not be open without that.”
Hester’s Bottom was renamed Mt. Carmel Campground when the Corps operated it. When Jones was a child, the campground was “strictly primitive camping,” she said, with no RV sites. After leasing the property, Jones restored the name to Hester’s Bottom.
“I just took it back to its original roots with the name,” Jones said of the 179-acre campground. “We’ve found that a lot of people, like myself, had memories there with their children, and now they are excited to make memories with their grandchildren. It’s definitely brought around another generation of camping.”
The campground, located off Fort Charlotte Road, has 39 waterfront RV sites and five waterfront tent sites. All sites include WiFi and provide 50-, 30- and 20-amp services.
Guests can use the boat launch, dock or fish from the banks and enjoy the private beach and playground. Hester’s Bottom also provides opportunities for swimming, walking, bike riding, kayaking and more. Jones has golf carts, kayaks, canoes and paddleboards for rent onsite, and there are three bathhouses with private showers that have hot water. She will be adding bicycle and scooter rentals this year. Other plans include the addition of bocce ball and volleyball areas, along with outdoor table tennis.
“We just want people to get outdoors and enjoy themselves,” Jones said. “I just want them to come and have fun and make memories with their families. Whether that’s an RV or tent, they are welcome.”
January is one of the campground’s slowest months, so Jones has been working on improving the campground’s waterfront areas.
“At our site, we only have two (lots) that are not waterfront,” Jones said. “That really sets us apart from the competition — that most of our sites are waterfront. I have been really pleased, so far, with the community involvement and feedback.”
Jones said the majority of campers live in the region and come to the campground to relive past experiences. She is starting to get people from outside the region, from places such as Texas and Florida.
Jones is a member of the National RV Association, and that has served as a platform to get the word out nationally about her place.
“Once we were opened, we have consistently picked a new project each month to get it back to where we want it to be,” Jones said.
You can book a stay at the campground online at camphestersbottoms.com or call 864-391-2267.