Reinoso named to Region First Team
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Erskine third baseman Livan Reinoso was named to the 2021 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division II All-Southeast Region First Team on Wednesday.The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Division II All-America Committee.
Reinoso was joined by eight other Conference Carolinas representatives on the two All-Region teams, including North Greenville’s John Michael Faile, who was named as Player of the Year.
Reid shoots 4-under 67 in U.S. Women’s Open
SAN FRANCISCO — Mel Reid got off to a fast start with birdies on the first two holes of the U.S. Women’s Open on Thursday and was the early clubhouse leader after a 4-under 67 on the notoriously tough Lake Course at the Olympic Club.
The English player Reid started at the 10th hole and hit her first two approach shots within 10 feet for birdies on the par 4s. She added birdies on Nos. 15 and 16, another on her second-to-last hole and had only one bogey all round.
USFL set to relaunch in 2022
The USFL is relaunching in 2022, four decades after the spring football league’s short-lived run that featured such stars as Reggie White, Herschel Walker, Steve Young, Jim Kelly and future president Donald Trump.
The new USFL announced Thursday it will play next spring with a minimum of eight teams “and deliver high-quality, innovative professional football to fans.”
JMU stuns No. 1 OU in WCWS Opener
OKLAHOMA CITY — James Madison looked like a Women’s College World Series regular on Thursday.
It actually was the Dukes’ first trip, and they made their first game memorable. Kate Gordon hit a solo homer in the top of the eighth inning and Odicci Alexander threw a complete game to help James Madison stun top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings.
The Dukes (40-2) got the win against a program that won national titles in 2000, 2013, 2016 and 2017 and was the runner-up in 2012 and 2019. In front of an amped-up crowd at the newly expanded USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium just 25 miles from Oklahoma’s campus, James Madison and its small group of energetic supporters looked right at home.
USA Baseball to play Canada, Venezuela
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The United States will play Canada on Friday night and Venezuela on Saturday for a berth in the Olympic baseball tournament next month.
Manager Mike Scioscia’s American team finished the first round 2-0 after its game against Puerto Rico was rained out for the second straight day Thursday. Advancement had been determined, and the game will not be made up.