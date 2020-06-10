Registration open for Junior PGA
Registration for the Junior PGA season is open. To join, each player must sign up for a membership with the South Carolina Junior Golf Association and register weekly for each event. The deadline to register is Saturday.
Each tournament has a $10 entry fee. Last minute entries are $15 if space is available.
Junior PGA players will play six of the best courses in the area. Age groups are 7-9, 10-12, 13-14 and 15-18. Each event will be nine holes.
For more information and for help registering, contact Tommy Pendley at pendleyt@embarmail.com.
NASCAR bans Confederate flag
NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties on Wednesday, formally distancing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism that had been a familiar sight at stock car events for more than 70 years.
The move comes amid social unrest around the globe following the death in police custody of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis. Protests have roiled the nation for days and Confederate monuments are being taken down across the South — the tradtiional fan base for NASCAR.
Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s lone black driver, called this week for the banishment of the Confederate flag and said there was “no place” for them in the sport. At long last, NASCAR obliged.
Richardson statue removed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who was accused in 2017 of making sexually suggestive comments to women and a racial slur directed at a black team scout, was lifted from its pedestal outside the team’s stadium and taken away Wednesday.
“We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down,” a team statement said. “We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety.”
The statement did not elaborate on the information that prompted the removal of the 13-foot statue, which was originally placed outside the north gate of Bank of America Stadium in 2016 as a gift from team minority partners honoring Richardson’s 80th birthday.
Williamson attorney: Allegations ‘baseless’
Attorneys for Zion Williamson’s former marketing agent are continuing their legal push to examine whether the former Duke All-American accepted improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils, allegations the NBA rookie’s attorney said are “baseless.”
Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in a Florida, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. That came after Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.