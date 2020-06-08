Registration open for Junior PGA
Registration for the Junior PGA season is open. To join, each player must sign up for a membership with the South Carolina Junior Golf Association and register weekly for each event.
Each tournament has a $10 entry fee. Last minute entries are $15 if space is available.
Junior PGA players will play six of the best courses in the area. Age groups are 7-9, 10-12, 13-14 and 15-18. Each event will be nine holes.
For more information and for help registering, contact Tommy Pendley at pendleyt@embarmail.com.
Entries being accepted for Pearlseverance Scholarship
Entries are open for the Pearlseverance Scholarship, which will be awarded in August. The scholarship will be awarded by Tianna Swearinger, a former Greenwood High girls basketball player who played in college at Charleston Southern. Swearinger is the sister of New Orleans Saints safety D.J. Swearinger.
Those interested must write a two-page essay about personal perseverance in life or sports. Applicants must be seniors at high schools in the Lakelands.
Three students will be awarded scholarships, with at least one of them from Greenwood High. Scholarships will only be awarded to college-bound students headed to technical or 4-year schools.
Email essays to pearlseverance@yahoo.com.
Josh Norman named to Big South All-Decade team
Greenwood native Josh Norman has been named to the Big South’s All-Decade team as one of five defensive backs.
Norman was an All-American and three-time All-Conference selection for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. He joined the team as a walk-on and played alongside his brother, Marrio Norman.
Two years ago, Josh made a major donation to Coastal Carolina. The donation resulted in the university naming a campus building the Marrio and Josh Norman Field House.
Josh currently plays for the Buffalo Bills, having signed a contract during the current offseason. He previously played with the Washington Redskins and the Carolina Panthers.
MLB proposes 76-game season with reduction in pay
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball made another try to start the coronavirus-delayed season in early July, proposing a 76-game regular season, expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to as many as 16 and allowing players to earn about 75% of their prorated salaries.
Players have refused cuts beyond what they agreed to in March shortly after the pandemic began, part of baseball’s again acrimonious labor relations. The arduous negotiations have jeopardized plans to hold opening day around the Fourth of July in empty ballparks and provide entertainment to a public still emerging from months of quarantine.
MLB’s latest proposal would guarantee 50% of players’ prorated salaries over the regular season, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.
Falcons great Zook dies at 72 following cancer battle
ATLANTA — John Zook, who teamed with Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey to give the Atlanta Falcons a dynamic combination at defensive end, has died. He was 72.
His brother, Dean Zook, confirmed the death to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The former player died Saturday in his native Kansas after a long battle with cancer.
Initially a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams out of Kansas, Zook wound up in Atlanta after a pair of trades, first to Philadelphia, then to the Falcons.