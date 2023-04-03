The past couple of years, Gabbi Talley wanted to try the pole vault.
Her first year trying, COVID shut down the season after a couple of weeks of practice.
The next year? She got hurt and couldn’t attempt it.
But this February, she finally got her opportunity.
“I came back this year, and was like, ‘Might as well try it,’” Talley said.
It’s safe to say it was a good decision for the Greenwood High School sophomore.
In just a little more than a month of practicing and after three meets, Talley made her mark, tying the school record of 8 feet and 6 inches at the second Emerald meet in March.
“At the beginning, they said the school record is 8-foot-6, and that’s not that high compared to other people. I was like, ‘Maybe, I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes,’” Talley said. “I didn’t know I broke it until they said, ‘You broke the school record.’ It was cool. I didn’t expect to do that. When I went over 8 feet, I really wasn’t expecting to make it over 8.”
That mark lasted one more week.
At home this time, Talley seized her opportunity to set the school record.
Talley cleared 8 feet, 7 inches.
Why not go for another inch?
She cleared 8-foot-8 to cap her record-breaking day.
“I knew I could get it,” Talley said after the meet. “Last week, I was completely in shock that I got over 8-foot-6. This week, I came in (with the mindset of) I have to be 8-foot-7. I said, ‘If I cleared it by that much, 8-foot-8, let’s go for it.’ It was really cool to do.”
While most new pole vaulters could find the task of hoisting themselves several feet into the air for a couple of seconds daunting, Talley hasn’t faced too many problems in her young career.
“It’s honestly been pretty easy,” Talley said. “I think my gymnastics background helps me a lot. I know how to get my hips up already and I have core and arm strength.”
Talley was a gymnast for 11 years, specializing in the bars and the vault. The bars helped her learn body control while she was in the air and built core and arm strength, while the vault was key in helping her learn to track her steps for her runup.
That gymnastics background, along with the natural talent she’s displayed, have helped her fit in perfectly with the technique lessons that Greenwood pole vault coach Barry “Doc” Morris has taught her in her brief time as a pole vaulter.
“It’s awesome having an athlete that has natural ability, no fear and does exactly what you tell them,” Morris said.
“She just has determination and the heart. She’ll do everything that I ask her to do. I can’t be here every day, so she just does what I tell her to do and keeps working at it. She never gets discouraged.”
Morris’ goal for Talley by the end of the season is to hit 9.5 or even 10 feet. But for now, Talley is focused on clearing 9 feet in her next meet.