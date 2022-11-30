Abbeville was frustrated. After 24 minutes of play, it trailed Saluda by 10 and had mustered just 108 yards.
Quarterback Zay Rayford, who finished with nearly 200 total yards in the 2021 matchup against the Tigers, had a measly 15 total yards on four carries and an interception.
As the quarterback and leader of the team, Rayford knew he had to get going, so he looked at first year offensive coordinator Gil Cade and told him “Let’s go.”
“That competitive spirit came out in him,” Cade said. “In my mind, I was kind of saving him for the second half. When he came in at halftime, he just said ‘Coach, let’s go.’ He just rolled his fingers around like it’s my turn. I’m fixing to take over this game.’ ... When he made up his mind in the second half ‘Boys, just get behind me. I’m ready to go.’”
The second half was Rayford’s show. The senior ran for 105 yards on just eight carries, which included a pair of touchdown runs that sparked the Panthers’ offense and eventually led them to their second state championship game in three years.
“We had to lock in. We were looking bad when we were warming up,” Rayford said. “The second half, I told coach ‘I want the ball. I’m ready. Turn me loose.’”
That competitive spirit was on display throughout Friday night once the Panthers jogged out of the locker room.
Right before the start of the second half, Rayford called his offensive line together and told them the same thing he told Cade — follow his lead, because he was going to lead them to a win.
But that’s just Rayford.
His leadership and competitive spirit not only comes out every time he’s on the field but anytime he’s around his teammates.
“Zay is extremely competitive and that’s what makes him a really good football player,” Cade said. “You can’t teach that competitive spirit, that competitive fire. That’s just something that he’s born with. He grew up playing in Abbeville to that standard. When you play quarterback for this community, everyone expects a lot. That competitive spirit is what carries him into a different level on Friday nights.
“He has a lot of leadership qualities about him. Competitive spirit and leadership qualities, that’s what you look for in a quarterback. His leadership is good, every day, all day long. Through the school day, he’s trying to make sure everyone is in the right place and doing the right thing. He’s always that person that is leading by example as well.”
That leadership was on display even the few times this season when Rayford wasn’t able to suit up for the Panthers this year.
Against Powdersville, the senior pulled his hamstring in the first half, forcing him to miss the rest of the game and the Westside game. He came back and hurt his ankle and missed one more game this season.
“It was tough, but I had to work, when I was on the field or not, I had to work,” Rayford said.
The biggest area that the senior has grown within the Panthers offense is his passing attack and in the Z package, which is where Rayford is the lone man in the backfield. Overall this year, he’s thrown for 593 yards on just 46 attempts, tossing 11 touchdowns in those 28 completions.
“He’s always been a gifted runner, and he’s gotten better in the passing game,” Cade said. “Over the year, we’ve tried to develop that a little bit, but we haven’t had to use it a lot because we’ve been so successful running the football. ... He really understands that offense now. He’s grown by leaps and bounds in that Z pack.”
The last time Abbeville played at Benedict College, Rayford was a sophomore. In that blowout state championship win, Rayford’s biggest contribution was an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half. But the expectations are different, now that he’s under center.
“It’s going to be big. It’ll be my first time playing quarterback at Benedict, but we’re ready,” Rayford said. “We’re the underdogs too. We love being the underdogs. ... That (being an underdog) doesn’t do anything but piss us off. We’re ready. We’re going to prove them wrong.”