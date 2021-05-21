During Cambridge Academy’s greatest run of athletic success, Ray Tackett was in the thick of it all.
Tackett had many roles throughout his decorated 30-year career with the Cougars, serving as the athletic director and coach for football, boys and girls basketball, soccer and golf.
To David Stumbo, Tackett will always be the face of Cambridge athletics.
“His shadow still looms large to this day,” said Stumbo, who was a standout basketball player for Tackett during his time at Cambridge. “All you have to do is look up at the walls and all those region and championship banners at the school, particularly for basketball. Coach Tackett was right in the middle of making all that happen. He left quite a legacy at Cambridge.”
Tackett, who helped build Cambridge into a powerhouse and oversaw the creation of the football program, died last Friday at 71.
After arriving at the school in 1981, Tackett led Cambridge’s boys basketball team to countless region titles and a state championship in 1988. He also captured state titles in golf in 1993 and 2010.
Tackett was inducted into Cambridge’s Hall of Fame in 2016. Tackett Way, a street that runs parallel to the school’s athletic complex, was named in his honor.
“He did it all at Cambridge, but one thing that will always stick out to me was that he had an unbelievable basketball mind,” Stumbo said. “He would call timeouts during games and could draw up the most perfect plays, offensively or defensively.
“He had a brilliant basketball mind, but more importantly, he was someone who believed in you and was always encouraging. He meant a whole lot to me and the friends I had on those teams he coached.”
Born in Chillicothe, Ohio, Tackett made his way to Greenwood after becoming the second player to be recruited by then-Lander men’s basketball coach Finis Horne.
Tackett shined during his freshman season at Lander, averaging more than 17 points at shooting guard. He was named the team’s first MVP in 1968.
During his career at Cambridge, Tackett coached his son, Christopher Tackett, in basketball.
“Growing up as a kid, I got to go in and watch his older teams, and as I got older, it was a treat to be a part of it,” Christopher said. “He was a great man that was able to touch so many lives. I think he left his mark and was able to accomplish some great things. It was nice to be able to watch him build something and it all come together and become bigger.”
Anna Britt Bentley, Tackett’s daughter, said her father cared for students at Cambridge like they were his own children.
“He loved his students and loved his athletes and always tried to lead by example,” Bentley said. “I watched him give his athletes the same love he gave me and my brother.”
Stumbo will be one of the speakers at Tackett’s memorial service, which will take place Monday from 2-4 p.m. at Break on the Lake on Lake Greenwood.
Stumbo said he’ll always remember Tackett’s mentorship and the life lessons he taught while at Cambridge.
“I learned a lot about leadership from coach Tackett that still helps me to this day,” Stumbo said. “Coach Tackett was a big part of that development and he gave me the confidence I needed to do what I’ve done in my adult life. He was able to do that for so many others, and that’s why he had so much to do with the success Cambridge enjoyed for so many seasons.”